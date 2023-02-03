How To Watch Grammys 2023 and Livestream the Ceremony Free Online

The highly-anticipated 65th Grammy Awards are almost here, with this year's ceremony set to feature exciting new categories and awards.

Songwriter of the Year and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games are two of the new awards that will be up for grabs at the star-studded music ceremony this weekend.

While the audience at the 2023 Grammy Awards will be full of celebrity nominees, presenters and guests, viewers at home can also get in on the action by watching the ceremony on television or via a streaming service.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammy Awards, including how to watch and livestream the ceremony.

When Are the 2023 Grammys?

This year the Grammys are taking place on Sunday, February 5, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

How To Watch the 2023 Grammys

The Grammys will be broadcast live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

On television, the awards will be available to watch on the CBS Television Network. They will also be streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

For viewers who want to livestream the Grammys but don't have a subscription to Paramount+, the Grammy website will also be hosting a feed.

The website will also be hosting a livestream of the red carpet from 5 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting and Performing at the 2023 Grammys?

Trevor Noah, who announced in September that he was leaving his role on The Daily Show, is hosting the Grammy Awards for the third time.

The esteemed lineup of presenters at the awards includes first lady Jill Biden, rapper Cardi B, actor and host James Corden, actors Billy Crystal and Dwayne Johnson, actress Viola Davis, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain.

Previously announced Grammy performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

There will also be star-studded In Memoriam section that will pay tribute to some of those from the creative community who have died in the last year.

The segment will feature Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with "Songbird;" and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for "Without You," in honor of the late Migos star Takeoff.

Grammy 2023 Nominations

In November 2022, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, with stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Adele and Kendrick Lamar getting nods in top categories.

Beyoncé is not only the top nominee for the year, with nine nominations; she has also increased her career nomination total to 88, tying her with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nominations received by any artist.

Bad Bunny also earned a huge distinction after his record-breaking 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, became the first Spanish-language release named in the album of the year category.

The list contained some surprises, with Abba receiving multiple nominations, including record of the year for "Don't Shut Me Down." Mary J. Blige was also included in that category, with "Good Morning Gorgeous."