Logitech Controller Review Goes Viral After Titan Sub Tragedy

A TikTok reviewer has gone viral for seemingly sneaking in subtle references to the Titanic submersible tragedy in a review of a gaming controller.

Millions of viewers watched the video after the recent OceanGate submersible named Titan was revealed to be controlled using a wireless video game controller. The sub made headlines around the globe after it went missing as it went exploring the depths of the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean. After days of searching for the Titan and its five passengers, the U.S. Coast Guard's Northeast Sector said it had found debris, and believed the Titan sub had imploded, killing everyone onboard.

While the tragedy has been mourned by many, the incident became a viral and trending phenomena, with jokes and memes circulating around the topic. Despite the fact that people onboard died, not everyone has mourned the loss, with actor John Cusack stating that whilst it's sad, it's not a tragedy.

The Logitech F170 controller (inset) was used to steer the doomed OceanGate Titan submersible. A TikTok video review has gone viral in the wake of the disaster. OCEAN GATE/HANDOUT/ANADOLU AGENCY/GETTY/logitechg.com

The latest in a long line of jokes comes from TikTok user @toasterztech, whose review titled, "Taking a deep dive into the Logitech F170 controller," was viewed over 8.4 million times.

"You might recognize this controller but that's only because it's been around since 2011," the narrator says in the video, not directly referencing the fact that it's the same controller that was used to navigate the Titan submersible. The Daily Mail noted in an article about negative reviews of the product that it's actually been around since 2010.

As the narrator describes how the user can feel vibrations when there's an explosion in a game, an image of a submarine exploding in Grand Theft Auto V appears on a monitor. He also noted there's a slight stick drift so he wouldn't use it for any "driving games" as an image of a submersible in a game appears onscreen.

"At $30 I definitely can't recommend for anything more than gaming, but with the sea of competition, Logitech really did put a lot of depth into the controller," the video states, including two more nautical puns.

With almost 17,000 comments, almost everyone appeared to be in on the joke.

"Very in-depth review, you definitely earned my sub," @guiltycandle28 commented, as over 60,000 people liked the comment. By "sub" the user meant subscribing to the channel.

"Is this controller good for Submarine Simulator," another asked, making up a video game.

Many people decided to add their own puns to the mix. "I 'sea' exactly what you're doing," @captainkrunched said, while @lucas.bored0 said: "This imploded my mind."

While many made their own jokes, there were a couple of TikTok users who commented "too soon" as the video was posted mere days after the confirmation of the implosion.

After the news of the Titan disaster was confirmed, the company who designed the video game controller, Logitech International SA, saw its share price tumble.

The five people onboard the Titan submersible were: 61-year-old Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, 58-year-old British billionaire Hamish Harding, 77-year-old Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the vehicle's navigator, and Pakistani-British Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.