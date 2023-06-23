Celebrities Speak Out on Titanic Sub Tragedy

After days of media coverage, famous people have been offering up their takes on the Titanic submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

It's now been announced by the U.S. Coast Guard that the Titan submersible was likely destroyed in a "catastrophic implosion," killing all five people onboard. The victims were 61-year-old CEO of OceanGate Stockton Rush; French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77; billionaire British explorer Hamish Harding, 58; British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48; and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

The story has been trending across social media since the submersible was reported missing on Sunday. Five days later, celebrities have weighed in, with many seemingly at odds when it comes to their opinion on the situation.

Cardi B, John Cusack, Joy Behar and Candace Owens are some of the celebrities who weighed in on the OceanGate Titan submersible disaster which was lost whilst heading towards the Titanic wreckage. Prince Williams / Manny Hernandez / Arturo Holmes / Jason Davis/WireImage / Getty Images

High Fidelity actor John Cusack refused to call it a tragedy.

"I like the adventure spirit but if someone dies climbing Mount Everest it doesn't seem tragic to me, sad yes, but tragic to me is when innocent people die who had no choice," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday, not long after the deaths had been confirmed.

In a separate tweet, he retweeted the news that an estimated 700 people, mostly women and children, had died when their boat sank off the coast of Greece. "If only we cared about all human beings as much as we cared about wealthy ones," he wrote.

TV journalist Katie Couric appeared to agree with Cusack's take, sharing a link to an article in The New Republic headlined, "The media cares more about the Titanic sub than drowned migrants."

Director of the movie Titanic, and regular traveler in submersible vehicles, James Cameron, told Anderson Cooper on CNN that the tragedy in 1912 which saw over 1,500 people lose their lives, was similar to what happened with the OceanGate Titan.

"The collective 'we' didn't remember the lesson of Titanic. These guys at OceanGate didn't. Because the arrogance and the hubris that sent that ship to its doom is exactly the same thing that sent those people in that sub to their fate, and I just think it's heartbreaking. I think it's heartbreaking that it was so preventable."

Speaking on The View, Joy Behar seemed to agree with that sentiment. "It's interesting because the Titanic itself went down because of human incompetence, and stupidity on the part of, according to the movie, hubris, and same with this. That's the irony of it. They're going to see the same thing that's happening to them," she said on Wednesday's show. Whoopi Goldberg followed that by stating she could only say a prayer for the five people onboard.

Rapper Cardi B spoke out on Wednesday about the stepson of billionaire Hamish Harding, who'd made headlines for going to a Blink-182 concert. Brian Szasz deleted his Twitter account during the week while his stepfather was missing, but not before getting into an argument with Cardi B. "This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires yall soo [desensitized]" she wrote, responding to a since deleted tweet from Szasz.

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel received some backlash for sharing her thoughts on the situation, after she expressed confusion as to why some people push boundaries in the name of thrills.

"Who goes into a submarine that's not Jacques Cousteau?" Frankel asked, speaking to the camera in a video posted on Wednesday. "You want to be adventurous? Drink four margaritas and see what happens. Try a bathing suit on without your underwear. Go to Burning Man dressed as a parakeet, I don't know, but going on a submarine?" Frankel continued. "Jumping out of airplanes, riding motorcycles, swimming with sharks. All of these things seem like a bad idea."

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, shared his suspicions on Wednesday when analyzing the situation, while the submersible was still considered missing.

"Literally everything I've seen about this missing submarine is insane and sketchy AF... almost none of it makes any sense whatsoever. How long till we find other external factors making it even more so???" Trump Jr. wrote to his 10 million followers.

It is sad the CEO of Oceangate ignored repeated warnings about safety in pursuit of adventure.

It is sad that a 19 year old whose life was just beginning was onboard.

5 lives ended.

People laughing at this are despicable



Conservative commentator Candace Owens reacted to the news about the implosion of the submersible, says she's "glad to learn they did not suffer."

"It is sad the CEO of Oceangate ignored repeated warnings about safety in pursuit of adventure. It is sad that a 19 year old whose life was just beginning was onboard. 5 lives ended. People laughing at this are despicable," Owens wrote, referencing the countless jokes and memes shared about the disaster on social media.