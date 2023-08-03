Louisiana Man Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Police Vehicle

A Louisiana man has died after being found unconscious inside a police cruiser, according to the coroner's office.

Caddo Parish Coroner in Shreveport, northwest Louisiana, said Raymond Kyles died at Willis-Knighton Medical Center at 5:07 p.m. on August 1. He had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Shreveport police had detained Kyles, 61, earlier that day after responding to a call about a man shouting for help in the backyard of a home on the 200 block of Holbomb Street, according to CBS affiliate KSLA12.

When officers arrived at around 12:30 p.m. they found Kyles was sweating profusely and believed he was having a mental health crisis.

Officers decided Kyles needed emergency commitment. After a brief struggle, they handcuffed the man and, with the assistance of firefighters who were on the scene, placed him in the cruiser.

Police then learned Kyles lived nearby and stopped at his home to speak with his family before driving on to the hospital.

When they arrived at the house, Kyles was found to be unconscious in the cruiser. Police removed Kyles from the vehicle and started to perform emergency first aid, Sgt. Angie Willhite told KSLA12.

Medics arrived and took Kyles to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Federal law enforcement agencies reported 65 arrest-related deaths and 614 deaths in custody in the 2020 fiscal year, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

It said: "Homicides accounted for 47 percent of the 65 arrest-related deaths in FY 2020, suicides accounted for 26 percent and deaths from natural causes or accidents each accounted for 13 percent."

An investigation into Kyles' death is ongoing. Newsweek has contacted the Shreveport Police Department for comment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that around 356,000 people in the U.S. have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year. About 60 to 80 percent of those die before reaching hospital.

The CDC said a person might be in cardiac arrest if they:

Collapse suddenly and lose consciousness

Are not breathing or are gasping for air

Don't respond to shouting or shaking

Don't have a pulse.

It said: "If you believe someone is having a cardiac arrest, call 911 right away, look for an automated external defibrillator and give CPR until medical professionals arrive."

The groups at highest risk of cardiac arrest are older adults and men. The CDC said: "Black or African American men and women are more likely to die from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest than white men and women."

It added that "heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States."