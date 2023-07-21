LSU Teacher Fired Over Foul-Mouthed Voicemail Left for GOP State Senator

A graduate assistant at Louisiana State University has been relieved from his teaching duties after he allegedly left a threatening and expletive-filled voicemail to a state senator.

Marcus Venable has been identified as the LSU graduate student who was fired from his paid teaching role over a message he allegedly sent Republican Mike Fesi after he and others in the GOP-majority Louisiana legislature voted to override Governor John Bel Edwards' veto on House Bill 648, which allowed a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender youth to become law.

The Louisiana House voted 76 to 23 in favor of overriding the Democratic governor's veto, while the Senate voted 28 to 11 to override on July 18.

In the message, which several Republican figures shard on social media, Venable accused Fesi of being a "f****** moron voted to make things worse for people who are already suffering."

Louisiana State University students at the LSU Union March 14, 2003, in Baton Rouge. An LSU graduate assistant has been fired after allegedly leaving an angry voicemail for state Senator Mike Resi. Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

"You did not produce any god damn evidence to support the claims you made about people being harmed by transgender care, yet we've had tons of empirical evidence telling us there's an increased suicide risk for people who don't get this care," the message said.

"So you, you big fat headed mother f*****, I can't wait to read your name in the f******obituary. I will make a goddamn martini made from the tears of your butthurt conservatives when we put your f****** a** in the ground, you fat f****** useless piece of s***. F*** you. I hope you have a terrible day. Go f*** yourself."

In a statement to the Louisiana Illuminator, LSU spokesperson Abbi Rocha Laymoun said Venable will be allowed to continue his studies but will "not be extended the opportunity to teach in the future."

"As a university, we foster open and respectful dialogue. Like everyone, graduate students with teaching assignments have the right to express their opinions, but this profanity-filled, threatening call crossed the line," Laymoun said. "This does not exhibit the character we expect of someone given the privilege of teaching as part of their graduate assistantship."

Fesi sent the recording to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, which handed over the case over to Louisiana State Police. "LSP is aware of the voicemail and we are currently investigating the complaint. It is active and on-going," a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said in a statement to Baton Rouge news station WAFB.

Fesi told WAFB: "I just want them to do their investigation, and them do what they think right. I don't want to see no harm come to anybody."

The clip of the recording was posted on Twitter by conservative commentator Greg Price, who described the message as "unhinged." Price falsely claimed Venable was a professor at LSU, which was also repeated by Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins who appeared to allude to the student's funeral.

"My, my, my... I'll be your huckle bearer Mr. LSU Professor," Higgins tweeted.

State Representative Blake Miguez said while also sharing the audio clip on Twitter: "This behavior will raise questions from parents about the quality of education our kids are receiving from LSU, our flagship university. Civil conduct and respectful discourse should be the cornerstone of academia. Let's demand better role models for our future leaders!"