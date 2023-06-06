Chilling Reason Lululemon Bans Staff From Stopping Thieves

Lululemon has faced backlash for firing two retail staff for confronting shoplifters, but a previous murder in one of their stores might have been the reason for the company's stance.

The sporting-apparel brand dismissed workers Jennifer Ferguson and Rachel Rogers from a store in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, after they confronted a group of men in masks and hoods who had stormed the shop to grab bundles of clothes.

The incident occurred in late May and the two women spoke to local news outlet 11 Alive after the video they took went viral on social media.

Montgomery County police stand in front of a Lululemon store in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday, March 12, 2011, on the morning a worker's dead body was found. Inset, the exterior of a Lululemon Athletica store photographed on February 20, 2023 in London, England. Ken Cedeno/Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

They claimed the Vancouver-based company fired them without severance pay for filming and interacting with the shoplifters.

"We are not supposed to get in the way; you kind of clear path for whatever they're going to do," said Ferguson, who was the assistant manager at the time of the incident.

The pair later called the police after telling the three men to stop stealing. The alleged shoplifters were reportedly apprehended and charged with felony burglary charges by the Gwinnett Police Department.

Lululemon denied the women were fired for calling the police, but "were terminated for knowingly violating our zero-tolerance policy related to physically engaging with the perpetrators which put their lives and the safety of our guests and other employees at risk."

The company's CEO, Calvin McDonald, stood by the decision, saying the clothing that was stolen was "only merchandise."

"We have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging during a theft," he told CNBC on Friday's edition of Squawk on the Street.

"Educators" is the title Lululemon has given to its retail workers.

"They're trained to step back, let the theft occur, know that there's technology and there's cameras and we're working with law enforcement," McDonald said.

He added the women "knowingly" broke the company's "Employee Response to External Theft" policy.

"We take that policy seriously because we have had instances—and we have seen with other retailers—instances where employees step in and are hurt, or worse, killed. And the policy is to protect them. But we have to stand behind the policy to enforce it," McDonald said.

He may have been referring to the 2011 murder of Lululemon "educator" Jayna Troxel Murray, who was killed by her co-worker Brittany Norwood after finding a pair of stolen pants in Norwood's bag.

Murray was found with 331 wounds on her body from a variety of weapons including a hammer and knife, in the store in Bethesda, Maryland.

The co-worker staged a fake robbery after killing Murray, including wearing a pair of men's shoes to track blood through the store, self-inflicting a series of wounds and zip-tying her own hands and ankles.

Norwood was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2012. Newsweek contacted Lululemon for comment.

People on Twitter slammed Lululemon for firing the staff members and accused the company of being too "woke."

"I suppose Lululemon has a 'woke' store policy of offering the smash and grabbers a free gift-wrap?" one person tweeted with the hashtag #BoycottLululemon. "Another 'Woke go Broke' company sealing its own fate," another wrote.

The Lululemon incident comes as lawmakers in California are attempting to pass a bill that would ban retail staff from stopping thieves stealing from their stores.

Introduced by Democratic Senator Dave Cortese, Senate Bill 553 will now face a vote in the state assembly and, if passed, would aim to prevent workplace violence and protect staff from being forced by their employers to step in during robberies.

The law would make it mandatory for employers to provide active-shooter training to staff, keep a log of any violent incidents, and allow companies to apply for workplace violence restraining orders.

The California Retailers Association criticized the move and described it as an invitation for thieves "to come in and steal," but comes after a spate of coordinated robberies in San Francisco's Bay Area and the murder of a Home Depot security guard.

Blake Mohs, 26, was shot to death during an attempted robbery in Pleasanton, California, in April of this year.

WholeFoods and Nordstrom both temporarily closed some stores in San Francisco, citing staff safety after a wave of thefts.

Lululemon was one of multiple targets during a series of coordinated robberies in 2021.

While "retail shrink"—the strategy businesses take to prevent theft—becomes "an almost $100-billion problem," according to a survey by trade association National Retail Federal, Cortese argued his bill was necessary because assaults against retail workers rose during the pandemic, with his office citing analysis by The New York Times.

"More recently, we've seen another spike in retail violence; [at] Safeways, Home Depots, it just seems to be happening every other day," he told Fox 2/KTVU.

"What we're saying in the bill is it's not OK for employers to take a rank-and-file worker, somebody whose job is really something else...and say, 'Hey, you know, if there's an intruder, we're going to deputize you to intervene.' People get hurt and often killed that way."