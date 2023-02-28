Madonna Breaks Silence on Brother Anthony Ciccone's Death

Madonna has spoken out after her older brother, Anthony Ciccone, died at the age of 66.

The 64-year-old posted to her Instagram stories paying tribute to her older brother who died on Friday, February 24.

"Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl... you planted many seeds," Madonna wrote alongside a vintage photo of them at a diner and a long lists of artists he told her about including Miles Davis and Jack Kerouac.

A couple of hours later, Madonna posted a video montage from rehearsals for her upcoming world tour and admitted getting ready for the shows was a welcome distraction.

"Thank God I have my creative life to inspire me and keep me going......." Madonna captioned the Instagram video.

Ciccone's death was announced by his brother-in-law, Joe Henry, on Instagram, and Madonna liked the post shortly after it went live. Henry is married to Madonna's sister, Melanie.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone," Henry wrote alongside a black and white photo of Ciccone.

"As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains—with hands reached across the table."

He added: "Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

Ciccone was one of Madonna's seven siblings and his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story and will be update.

