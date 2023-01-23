What Madonna Has Said About Her Celebration Tour

Madonna has described feeling "like the luckiest girl in the world" after selling out her recently announced world tour.

The Material Girl took to her social media to thank her fans for exceeding her expectation and snapping up seats to her "Madonna: The Celebration Tour."

Originally planned as a 35-city tour, Madonna has had to add dates in London, Paris, Barcelona, Antwerp and Milan to meet demand.

Speaking in a video, Madonna expressed gratitude to her supporters as she plans to take to the stage to celebrate her decades in music.

"I just want to say thank you to all of my fans for all of your love and support over the last few days," she said in the videos posted to her TikTok and Instagram.

"I don't take any of this for granted, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world and I'm so grateful for all of your support.

"I can't wait to put the show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey."

The legendary singer announced her new tour in a black and white short film starring a slew of Hollywood stars including, Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne and Diplo.

Other big names in the video included Kate Berlant, Meg Stalter, Eric André and Bob the Drag Queen.

In the video they recreated a scene from her infamous 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, which was known internationally as In Bed With Madonna.

As they all played the game, which involved a number of X-rated dares, the point of the video was soon revealed when Schumer dared Madonna to do a world tour and play her most famous songs.

"Four decades, as in 40 years? As in all those songs?" Madonna asked. "That's a lot of songs. You think people would come to that show?"

Everyone around the table agreed, and Madonna said: "So the answer is f*** yeah."

The short film is then wrapped up with Madonna in the shot and holding a flute of Champagne. Speaking to the camera as a collage of images from throughout her career appeared around her, she said: "'80s, '90s, 2000's. Four decades of music, ML-VC, four decades of music." ML-VC is an abbreviation of her full name, Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone.

Madonna also spoke about her world tour in the announcement on her official website.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," she said.

The tour is being touted as an "artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to New York City where her career in music began."

RuPaul's Drag Race season eight winner, Bob the Drag Queen will be going on tour with Madonna to "offer a one-of-a-kind experience," according to the website.