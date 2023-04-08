MAGA Battle Lines Drawn Amid Marjorie Taylor Greene, Laura Loomer Feud

High-profile conservative leaders weighed in this weekend on social media about the ongoing feud between Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and activist Laura Loomer.

Greene, a Georgia Republican, responded to a New York Times report on Friday that said former President Donald Trump has asked his staff to hire Loomer, a self-described "Islamaphobe" and former congressional candidate, for his 2024 presidential campaign.

A staunch Trump ally, Greene warned against hiring her, calling her "mentally unstable and a documented liar" in a tweet in which she accused Loomer of supporting rapper Kanye "Ye" West's 2020 presidential bid.

A split image of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, and conservative activist Laura Loomer. After Greene raised concerns about a report indicating former President Donald Trump could bring Loomer into his 2024 presidential campaign, conservative commentators drew lines behind their allies, some backing Greene, while others condemned her remarks. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images

"She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle. She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes," the GOP lawmaker wrote, referring to the Holocaust denier who dined with Trump and West last year at Mar-a-Lago.

Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar.



She can not be trusted.



She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle.



She loves the alleged FBI... pic.twitter.com/1D78hU59Z0 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2023

However, Loomer responded on Friday afternoon and wrote, "Not very 'Christian' of you to lie like this.. especially on Good Friday. Is this you, @mtgreenee? Gee, what happened? Why don't you tell everyone how you asked me for help raising money, you rented my email lists, you asked me to give you my opposition research on [Representative] Ilhan Omar."

Not very “Christian” of you to lie like this.. especially on Good Friday.



Is this you, @mtgreenee?



Gee, what happened? Why don’t you tell everyone how you asked me for help raising money, you rented my email lists, you asked me to give you my opposition research on Ilhan… https://t.co/OIGYPDSOck pic.twitter.com/tdVKG7oksd — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 7, 2023

The spat has divided MAGA world, with right-wing influencers and commentators drawing battle lines behind their allies. Some Republicans agreed with Greene that Trump should not bring on such a controversial figure onto his election team.

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, wrote that it is "good to see @mtgreenee willing to call out this total looney nonsense."

"[Loomer] has lied and/or attacked and posted vulgarities about everyone she feels threatened by," Ellis wrote.

💯 She has lied and/or attacked and posted vulgarities about everyone she feels threatened by. — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 7, 2023

Others, however, defended Loomer against Greene's criticisms.

"When history is written it will show that @LauraLoomer did more 2 effectively expose & derail the treacherous and & disloyal candidacy of @GovRonDeSantis than ANY of her critics. A true Trump- loyalist Loomer is more concerned with saving America than her place in the entourage," tweeted conservative consultant and commentator Roger Stone on Saturday.

When history is written it will show that @LauraLoomer did more 2 effectively expose & derail the treacherous and & disloyal candidacy of @GovRonDeSantis than ANY of her critics.A true Trump- loyalist Loomer is more concerned with saving America than her place in the entourage. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 8, 2023

Ali Alexander, an organizer of the January 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally, tweeted that Greene's remarks are "false."

"Laura Loomer politely declined an offer to support YE24. She said she supported Trump no matter what," he wrote. "Furthermore, YOU asked for a meeting with Ye. We declined it after we fired your consultant, Milo. Talk to Isaiah Wartman about the legality of his purchase too. Wanna get legal? You lie to J6 Families, me, and now this. Stop Divorcing the Truth."

This is false, Marjorie, and now I'm about to embarrass you.



Laura Loomer politely declined an offer to support YE24. She said she supported Trump no matter what.



Furthermore, YOU asked for a meeting with Ye. We declined it after we fired your consultant, Milo.



Talk to Isaiah... https://t.co/dnqztCNih5 — Ali Alexander (@ali) April 7, 2023

Who Is Laura Loomer?

Loomer is a former congressional candidate in Florida who made headlines in 2020 when she described herself as a "proud Islamaphobe," and called Islam a "cancer." She was previously banned from social media platforms over her rhetoric. In 2017, she faced backlash for tweeting "Good, here's to 2,000 more," in response to reports that 2,000 migrants died while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Africa to Europe.

She was banned from Twitter in 2018 over tweets made to Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who practices Islam, about her faith. Her account has since been reinstated.

Last year, Loomer challenged incumbent Republican Representative Daniel Webster in Florida's 11th Congressional District, but lost by about 6 percentage points. She refused to concede the election, however, blaming her loss on "corruption" within the GOP.

Newsweek reached out to Loomer and Greene's office for comment via email.