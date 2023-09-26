MAGA Republicans Protest US Paying Thousands of Ukrainian Salaries

With a government shutdown looming, MAGA Republicans are outraged by how aid to Ukraine is being spent.

A recent 60 Minutes report highlighted what U.S. taxpayers are getting for their money in Ukraine. According to the report, U.S. aid is being used to buy seeds and fertilizer for farmers and pay the salaries of at least 57,000 first responders.

A total of $113 billion of funding for Ukraine has been delivered since Russia's invasion, and President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve an additional $24 billion in security and humanitarian aid.

But that additional aid hangs in the balance as some Republicans in both the House and Senate oppose spending more money on the war effort, despite pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Washington last week.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrives for a closed-door session, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 14, 2023. Greene is one of several MAGA Republicans who have protested how U.S. aid is being spent in Ukraine, including paying the salaries of thousands of Ukrainians. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Some Republicans were outraged that U.S. aid is being used to pay the salaries of Ukrainians, despite Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announcing in July that around $1.2 billion would be used to pay the salaries of more than 57,000 first responders.

"Americans aren't just footing the bill for military aid to Ukraine, we're paying for just about everything," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a top ally of former President Donald Trump, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Including seeds and fertilizer for their agricultural industry and the salary's of 57,000 first responders. We don't even have 19,000 Border Patrol agents defending our own Southern border!! We need to put America First!"

Rep. Lauren Boebert added: "60 Minutes reports that the U.S. is financing more than just weapons in Ukraine. We're also paying for seeds and fertilizer for their farmers, and paying the salaries of 57,000 first responders.

"Apparently we're not just fighting a war, but funding an entire country. Time to put America First."

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk wrote: "Pretty sure there are some American farmers, small businesses, and border patrol agents that could use that money. Or better yet, let's not spend money we don't have! Not one more dime."

Some questioned why members of Congress were not already aware of how U.S. money was being spent in Ukraine.

"You needed 60 Minutes to tell you what the money that is not paid to U.S. defense contractors for weapons (most of it is) is being used for?" one person wrote in reply to Boebert. "You know you are a Congressional representative right? Nice self own."

During a visit to Kyiv in July, Power said: "USAID invests in [the State Emergency Service of Ukraine] and we think it is one of the wisest investments that we can make on behalf of Ukrainian people but also on behalf of the American people.

"Around $1.2 billion of Direct Budget Support disbursed to the Government of Ukraine has gone toward reimbursing the salaries of more than 57,000 first responders, including many who responded to the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam."

USAID and the White House have been contacted for comment via email. Boebert and Greene have also been contacted for comment.