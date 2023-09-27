U.S.

MAGA's Win in Congress Is About to Be Cut Short

By
U.S. Marjorie Taylor Greene Lloyd Austin House Republicans Government Shutdown

An amendment approved by House Republicans on Wednesday reducing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's salary to no more than $1 is expected to garner no widespread support as a government shutdown is just four days away. Experts told Newsweek the amendment shows the polarization in D.C.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the amendment, approved by voice vote as part of a Department of Defense (DoD) spending bill. Greene later said she was "proud" to invoke the Holman Rule that originated in 1876 and allows House members to propose amendments to appropriations bills that target specific programs or individuals, either by slashing pay or terminating them altogether.

The amendment was cheered on by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, one of the hardline conservatives who has gone toe to toe against Speaker Kevin McCarthy on behalf of a small but seemingly formidable group of Republicans who have repeatedly rejected the notion of approving a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government running as usual.

Greene said on the House floor that even a dollar is "too much" for Austin and that "he is destroying [the U.S.] military."

She mentioned American troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan, low military recruitment, mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for service members, and financially aiding the war in Ukraine that she claimed will lead to World War III.

"My amendment is a strong amendment and many Americans agree: we do not want the United States military led by failure, causing us to be weak," said Greene, who in the past has wanted to use the Holman Rule against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

While it is assumed to never pass the Senate if the bill is approved, it also remains unclear whether there would be enough votes in the House to even reach the Senate in the first place.

After touting the passing of her amendment on social media, Greene reportedly told the Washington Examiner that she would still vote against the bill due to Ukraine aid—an issue of which she has been among the most vocal of all Republicans in Congress.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Newsweek that it would be inappropriate to comment on pending legislation.

Newsweek reached out to Greene via email for comment.

Meanwhile, Nathan Price, an associate professor of political science and international affairs at the University of North Georgia, told Newsweek via email that Greene's amendment illustrates the polarization in Washington and the dysfunction of Congress as an institution.

Both sides of the partisan divide "were very cautious" in the past about government shutdowns and how they would be viewed by constituents, yet those days seem like a distant memory.

"We are living in a very polarized media landscape, and I think a representative such as Marjorie Taylor Greene does not worry the optics of focusing on the relatively small issue of Secretary Austin's salary against the backdrop of a looming larger crisis because of how the story will be framed on friendly (for her) media," Price said.

He added: "They will frame the story in a way that draws the attention to the flawed Afghanistan withdrawal or the military's COVID vaccine mandate, and it will actually benefit Greene in the eyes of the base."

Craig Agranoff, a professor specializing in political campaigning at Florida Atlantic University, told Newsweek via email that he agrees the bill will be dead on arrival in the Senate.

The larger issue of the House's inability to agree and pass bills is a complex one due to factors including polarization, gerrymandering and the filibuster, he added.

"The House's inability to pass bills is a serious problem," he said. "It means that the federal government is unable to address many important issues, such as climate change, gun violence and healthcare. It also undermines public confidence in the government.

"It's difficult to say whether the House's inability to pass bills is indicative of things to come. It certainly appears a trend that is likely to continue as long as the two major political parties remain polarized."

William LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment for the DoD, said today that a continuing resolution would be "bad" but a shutdown would be "horrible."

"If the government shuts down, testing [of systems] will stop and acceptance by the government of equipment when it is finished and ready to be accepted [could] stop," he said.

Some of that testing includes an item earmarked to Ukraine, which LaPlante added would not take place if a shutdown occurs.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Lloyd Austin Amendment
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters following a Republican caucus meeting in the basement of the U.S. Capitol on September 14, 2023, in Washington, D.C. On September 27, Greene invoked the Holman Rule as part of a defense spending bill amendment to reduce Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's salary to no more than $1. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC