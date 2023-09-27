MAGA's Win in Congress Is About to Be Cut Short

An amendment approved by House Republicans on Wednesday reducing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's salary to no more than $1 is expected to garner no widespread support as a government shutdown is just four days away. Experts told Newsweek the amendment shows the polarization in D.C.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the amendment, approved by voice vote as part of a Department of Defense (DoD) spending bill. Greene later said she was "proud" to invoke the Holman Rule that originated in 1876 and allows House members to propose amendments to appropriations bills that target specific programs or individuals, either by slashing pay or terminating them altogether.

The horrific Afghanistan withdrawal. Our dwindling recruitment numbers. The firing of thousands of troops for refusing the COVID vaccine.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has failed our military and failed America.



I'm proud my amendment to FIRE him using the Holman rule... pic.twitter.com/DKv1hnN4Jg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 27, 2023

The amendment was cheered on by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, one of the hardline conservatives who has gone toe to toe against Speaker Kevin McCarthy on behalf of a small but seemingly formidable group of Republicans who have repeatedly rejected the notion of approving a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government running as usual.

Greene said on the House floor that even a dollar is "too much" for Austin and that "he is destroying [the U.S.] military."

She mentioned American troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan, low military recruitment, mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for service members, and financially aiding the war in Ukraine that she claimed will lead to World War III.

"My amendment is a strong amendment and many Americans agree: we do not want the United States military led by failure, causing us to be weak," said Greene, who in the past has wanted to use the Holman Rule against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

While it is assumed to never pass the Senate if the bill is approved, it also remains unclear whether there would be enough votes in the House to even reach the Senate in the first place.

After touting the passing of her amendment on social media, Greene reportedly told the Washington Examiner that she would still vote against the bill due to Ukraine aid—an issue of which she has been among the most vocal of all Republicans in Congress.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Newsweek that it would be inappropriate to comment on pending legislation.

Meanwhile, Nathan Price, an associate professor of political science and international affairs at the University of North Georgia, told Newsweek via email that Greene's amendment illustrates the polarization in Washington and the dysfunction of Congress as an institution.

Both sides of the partisan divide "were very cautious" in the past about government shutdowns and how they would be viewed by constituents, yet those days seem like a distant memory.

"We are living in a very polarized media landscape, and I think a representative such as Marjorie Taylor Greene does not worry the optics of focusing on the relatively small issue of Secretary Austin's salary against the backdrop of a looming larger crisis because of how the story will be framed on friendly (for her) media," Price said.

He added: "They will frame the story in a way that draws the attention to the flawed Afghanistan withdrawal or the military's COVID vaccine mandate, and it will actually benefit Greene in the eyes of the base."

Craig Agranoff, a professor specializing in political campaigning at Florida Atlantic University, told Newsweek via email that he agrees the bill will be dead on arrival in the Senate.

The larger issue of the House's inability to agree and pass bills is a complex one due to factors including polarization, gerrymandering and the filibuster, he added.

"The House's inability to pass bills is a serious problem," he said. "It means that the federal government is unable to address many important issues, such as climate change, gun violence and healthcare. It also undermines public confidence in the government.

"It's difficult to say whether the House's inability to pass bills is indicative of things to come. It certainly appears a trend that is likely to continue as long as the two major political parties remain polarized."

William LaPlante, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment for the DoD, said today that a continuing resolution would be "bad" but a shutdown would be "horrible."

"If the government shuts down, testing [of systems] will stop and acceptance by the government of equipment when it is finished and ready to be accepted [could] stop," he said.

Some of that testing includes an item earmarked to Ukraine, which LaPlante added would not take place if a shutdown occurs.