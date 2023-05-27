Mailman Sews Bandanas for Neighborhood Dogs, and Results Are Adorable

A man from Baltimore, Maryland, is singlehandedly mending the age-old conflict between dogs and the mailman, through sewing.

Perfusionist Shayne Brock, 34, posted a video to her TikTok channel as @goth_pack on May 21, and it has been viewed over 131,000 times. It shows the handmade bandanas her mailman had made for her 6-year-old pit bull-Labrador mix Briggs, and her 2-year-old pug Gus.

"We have lived in Baltimore for a year now and we've had the same mailman, Thaddeus, for most of that time, maybe around 10 months, give or take," Brock told Newsweek. "He's very friendly and always says hi to us whenever we see him. We engage in some small talk here and there about how our days are going, and if we have anything fun going on that day, simple things like that."

Photos of Gus the pug looking resplendent in his bandanas. His owner told Newsweek that the items were made by the mailman, Thaddeus.

Brock added that she and her girlfriend have a small gated area out the front of their home where the couple often sit with their dogs.

"Quite often, the mailman will just pass us the mail over the fence and he will say hi to the dogs," Brock said. "One day, he asked our dogs' names and then had mentioned that he loves to sew and even has a little shop/working area in his basement. He said he'd love to make something for our dogs sometime, and we were, like, 'Yeah, we'd love that!'"

In the video, the two adorable dogs can be seen wearing matching red-and-blue tartan bandanas, with the names embroidered on them. In a follow-up video, Brock revealed that, a day later, Thaddeus left another package with more bandanas, and an embroidered T-shirt for Brock's girlfriend that read 'Super Dog Mom'.

Brock said it was roughly a week after they chatted with the mailman that the couple found the bandanas in the mailbox.

Photos of Briggs in his bandanas. The items were lovingly hand-made by Shayne Brock's mailman.

"We thought it was such a sweet and pure thing for someone to do, especially without any sort of expectations in return," said Brock. "He simply did it to be kind and because he loves doing it. We immediately put them on our dogs to take pictures and shared the cute stories with our friends and on social media. Then, the next day, he left two more cute bandanas for the dogs and a cute shirt that said 'Super Dog Mom"! It honestly made our day two days in a row. It's just the type of pure kindness that really melts your heart."

The couple plan on asking Thaddeus whether they can set him up an online Etsy shop if he doesn't already have one, "in the hopes that his hobby might be able to be a source of income for him." However, in the meantime, Brock and her girlfriend have written Thaddeus a thank-you note and bought him a gift card for their favorite local restaurant.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video. "What the hell!!! My mailman doesn't even deliver the mail to the right address 50% of the time. My heart," posted one user, while another wrote that "this is too pure."

"Those are the CUTEST! We don't deserve our mailmen and women," commented a third user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.