Heartwarming

Male Cat Staying by Mom's Side During Birth Hailed as 'Baby Daddy Goals'

By
Heartwarming Cats Pets Kittens TikTok

A cat has been dubbed "father of the year" after staying by his girlfriend's side during the birth of their kittens.

In the clip shared by TikTok user @santospoppy, mom-to-be Poppy can be seen sitting in her cardboard birthing box. Dad Santos pops his head over the side of the container to see what's going on, before jumping in beside her. He massages his girlfriend Poppy's back with his paws, and cuddles up to her once their first kitten is born.

"Best dad award goes to Santos," the TikTok user wrote alongside the footage, which has received more than 4.4 million views.

A black cat grooming a tabby cat
A stock photo of a black cat licking a tabby cat's head. A video showing how Santos stayed by mom-to-be Poppy's side during the birth has charmed 4.4 million viewers. HASLOO/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Are Male Cats Good or Bad Dads?

It's rare for male cats to get involved with their offspring, according to animal website Love to Know Pets. In fact, it can be dangerous for kittens to spend time around tom cats, as it can cause the male's hunting instincts to kick in.

In the wild, felines typically hunt small mammals and birds. With all of their wriggling, kittens can look a lot like prey to male cats—and can easily be mistaken for lunch. If the cat is not the biological father, he may also intentionally kill the kittens or try to drive them away.

However, this isn't true for every situation. It has been known for dad cats to bond with their kittens, and even help the mom to raise them. Nevertheless, experts advise pet owners to keep male cats away from the mom and newborns, or supervise them at all times until the kittens are less vulnerable.

@santospoppy

Best dad award goes to Santos ❤️🐈‍⬛ PS My boy has been neutered (thanks for the correction) not too long ago, she will also be fixed whenever shes ready #catsoftiktok #fyp #babydaddy #dadcat

♬ ceilings - Sped Up Version - Lizzy McAlpine

'Father of the Year'

The happy couple made TikTok users emotional, with Rose writing of the clip: "This is the cutest thing ever."

"Am I....tearing up.....over cats in love????" asked Rachel, while Ghost posted: "Violently sobbing."

"This made my heart ache!!" wrote Amy Leighton, while Andy commented: "What a supportive little guy." Susan Wardale added: "Proud daddy."

In a follow-up video titled "Baby Daddy Goals Part 2," Santos and Poppy can be seen snuggling up to their three healthy kittens—two orange tabbies and one black cat.

The poster also told concerned viewers that Santos is being watched at all times, just in case he does become a threat to the kittens. "Still the best dad," she captioned the clip, filmed 11 days later.

In the comments, Michellecheverr9 dubbed Santos "Father of the Year."

"Better dad than most humans," agreed bubblegum69691, while Josie Fuentes wrote: "We are invested."

BestBee commented: "Why am I sad over my cat being a single parent!?"

Newsweek has reached out to @santospoppy via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC