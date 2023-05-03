Male Cat Staying by Mom's Side During Birth Hailed as 'Baby Daddy Goals'

A cat has been dubbed "father of the year" after staying by his girlfriend's side during the birth of their kittens.

In the clip shared by TikTok user @santospoppy, mom-to-be Poppy can be seen sitting in her cardboard birthing box. Dad Santos pops his head over the side of the container to see what's going on, before jumping in beside her. He massages his girlfriend Poppy's back with his paws, and cuddles up to her once their first kitten is born.

"Best dad award goes to Santos," the TikTok user wrote alongside the footage, which has received more than 4.4 million views.

A stock photo of a black cat licking a tabby cat's head. A video showing how Santos stayed by mom-to-be Poppy's side during the birth has charmed 4.4 million viewers. HASLOO/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Are Male Cats Good or Bad Dads?

It's rare for male cats to get involved with their offspring, according to animal website Love to Know Pets. In fact, it can be dangerous for kittens to spend time around tom cats, as it can cause the male's hunting instincts to kick in.

In the wild, felines typically hunt small mammals and birds. With all of their wriggling, kittens can look a lot like prey to male cats—and can easily be mistaken for lunch. If the cat is not the biological father, he may also intentionally kill the kittens or try to drive them away.

However, this isn't true for every situation. It has been known for dad cats to bond with their kittens, and even help the mom to raise them. Nevertheless, experts advise pet owners to keep male cats away from the mom and newborns, or supervise them at all times until the kittens are less vulnerable.

'Father of the Year'

The happy couple made TikTok users emotional, with Rose writing of the clip: "This is the cutest thing ever."

"Am I....tearing up.....over cats in love????" asked Rachel, while Ghost posted: "Violently sobbing."

"This made my heart ache!!" wrote Amy Leighton, while Andy commented: "What a supportive little guy." Susan Wardale added: "Proud daddy."

In a follow-up video titled "Baby Daddy Goals Part 2," Santos and Poppy can be seen snuggling up to their three healthy kittens—two orange tabbies and one black cat.

The poster also told concerned viewers that Santos is being watched at all times, just in case he does become a threat to the kittens. "Still the best dad," she captioned the clip, filmed 11 days later.

In the comments, Michellecheverr9 dubbed Santos "Father of the Year."

"Better dad than most humans," agreed bubblegum69691, while Josie Fuentes wrote: "We are invested."

BestBee commented: "Why am I sad over my cat being a single parent!?"

Newsweek has reached out to @santospoppy via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.