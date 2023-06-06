Rescue and Adoption

Tears as Malnourished Puppy With Deformed Legs Makes Incredible Recovery

By
A 10-week-old puppy discovered with disfigured legs that she would lick to rid herself of pain has been nursed back to health by veterinary care, and now made a full recovery and found a happy forever home.

A heartbreaking video of the puppy was shared by @littlestepsmatter, a non-profit organization that cares for stray dogs and gets them back to full health. When they discovered Ayla in December 2022 they were horrified by her deformed legs and malnourished state.

Ayla was immediately rescued from what they described as a "heart wrenching scene," and it was discovered that the "deformity of both her front legs [was] caused by lack of calcium and nutrition."

By April 2023, @littlestepsmatter shared a video showing Ayla's progress after receiving the correct medical attention. Now that her legs have fully healed, she can be seen running and jumping around with the other dogs, which is keeping everybody on their toes.

Ayla made an incredible recovery
Ayla when she was found in December 2022, and pictured in April 2023. The foundation has been incredibly surprised by Ayla's remarkable recovery. @littlestepsmatter

Since the Instagram video was posted in April, it has been viewed more than 21 million times and received 2 million likes, leaving social media users amazed at her determination and fight.

It's estimated by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals that 3.1 million dogs enter shelters and rescue centers across the country every year.

It's believed that 2 million dogs are rescued annually, and around 710,000 dogs are reunited with their original owners. Although the numbers have declined over the last decade, there are still millions of animals looking for their forever homes.

As @littlestepsmatter explained on Instagram: "Ayla had no choice but to crawl along the ground" on her deformed legs, until she received the necessary treatment.

They added that the 10-week-old "had been living in this discomfort for most of her young life. The feeble way she was crawling on the hard concrete and trying to lick away the pain was truly tearing our hearts out."

Fortunately for Ayla, after receiving the medical care she needed and making a recovery that "never stops to amaze" people, she has been adopted by a loving family.

The Instagram caption continued: "They fell head over heals in love with her as soon as they met. She now lives a happy life that she deserved all along. Our hearts couldn't be more full."

Comments on the Instagram post have commended the organization for supporting Ayla through her recovery and praised the tiny puppy for showing so much strength.

One comment reads: "I'm truly thankful for people like you that save dogs from these horrible situations and give them the love and care they so deserve. This one had me crying, the resilience Ayla showed is astounding."

Another person wrote: "This is so beautiful!"

Newsweek reached out to @littlestepsmatter via Instagram message for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC