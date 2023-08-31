Relationships

Man Backed for Leaving 'Itemized Tip' After Wife's Complaints in Restaurant

By
Relationships Restaurants Internet Marriage Reddit

A man has been cheered online after sharing that he left "itemized tips" at the restaurant where he and his wife had been eating. The man had taken to the social media platform Reddit to share that his wife tends to complain profusely to chefs and waiters about most of the meals that they eat on their dinner dates. Internet users have praised the Reddit user for tipping restaurant staff generously after they were subjected to his wife's demands.

"My wife and I dine out every once in a while but not too often because of my wife's annoying habit, inherited from her family. She always complains, sends food back if it's not absolutely perfect, and makes needless requests or substitutions. It can easily take 5 minutes for her just to order her own food and sometimes I've already finished my meal by [the] time she gets her food because she sends it back and asks for modifications," the man opened up online.

"I know restaurant staff don't appreciate it. I've tried talking to her about this but she doesn't see an issue with it. I recently started writing what my wife does on the receipt and then calculating a tip, in addition to the normal gratuity, to compensate," he wrote.

Restaurant bill
In this combined image, (L) a stock photo of a man and a woman arguing at a restaurant and (R) a customer paying the bill after a meal. A man has been praised online for tipping waiters in restaurants, every time his wife complained about the food. Getty Images

He went on to share that his wife felt hurt and upset by his actions, and lashed out at him after they returned from a restaurant when she caught him scribbling notes about her behavior down on a piece of paper next to his additional tip.

Carolina Perez Sanz is a certified relationship coach and former communication consultant, based in Florida's Miami Beach. She told Newsweek that both the husband and wife ought to rethink how they handled this situation.

"The wife is playing a role that she probably learned in her family of origin. Now, this role is acting like a ghost role in her relationship with her husband, and in the dynamic of their marriage," she said.

"It's not a flaw that she has, it's just something that she's learned, maybe because she wants to feel in charge or savvy."

"Also, the husband is perhaps too controlling in other aspects of the relationship and this is her way to rebel, but that's just speculation," she said.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on August 18 by u/Mental_Manager_4814, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 95 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 3,100 times.

"This is great. Maybe seeing it written down will give her some perspective," one user wrote. "These types of patrons are the worst, and it's such second degree embarrassment when they are at your table," they said.

Another user commented: "My Mom was like this growing up. I developed bad anxiety in restaurants because of it. When I became old enough, I did exactly what the OP did and started supplementing her very meager tips without her knowing."

The Reddit post can be seen here.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC