Man Dies After Being Trampled by Wild Elephant

A man has died after he was trampled and attacked by a wild elephant in India.

The 23-year-old, identified as research scholar Vishal Shrimal, had been walking on the campus of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History near Coimbatore on May 16 when the lone elephant attacked, The Hindu reported.

Shrimal suffered severe injuries to his right leg and chest. He was taken immediately to a hospital, but was later transferred to a private facility, where he stayed in critical condition for a day. He died on May 17 at around 4:30 a.m., after treatment failed to work, the news outlet reported.

The research institute is located in the Anaikatti south reserve forest, which is home to an abundance of wildlife. Shrimal had been studying for an MSC in wildlife science at the University of Kota, Rajasthan. He had been at the research institute while working on his dissertation.

Elephants are usually gentle creatures, but they can become extremely dangerous if they come into contact with humans. Some elephants can weigh up to 8,000 pounds, and their trunks have around 40,000 muscles in them.

Human and elephant conflict has been on the rise in India for years, and it is becoming an increasing problem.

Experts believe it is mainly a result of habitat loss, which has occurred due to expanding human development projects. As this happens, elephant habitats are becoming smaller, which forces humans and wildlife together more frequently. Fragmented habitats can also cause "crop raiding" instances, when elephants stray onto farmlands in search of food and water, ruining growing crops as they do so.

Villagers will often retaliate in response to this behavior, which in turn can anger the animal.

This has not been the only elephant incident to occur recently.

In February, a 20-year-old woman, who was identified by local media at the time as Ranjita, was on her way to work in the village of Kadaba, India, on February 20 when the elephant approached and attacked her.

Hearing her screams, a nearby man, 55-year-old Ramesh Rai Naila rushed to help her. But after doing so, he was also attacked by the elephant. Naila died at the scene, while Ranjita was rushed to hospital. She died on her way there.

In another incident in January, an elephant that terrorized villages and allegedly trampled a man to death was captured by authorities.

At the time, the elephant had been responsible for 176 crop-raiding incidents and had damaged property 13 times.

Duncan McNair, CEO of Save The Asian Elephants, previously told Newsweek that this elephant would have been behaving naturally amid its vanishing habitats.

"This incident is one of far too many where India's ever-dwindling population of already highly endangered Asian elephants is effectively brutally punished for reacting naturally to extreme and often violent incursions into its natural but diminishing territory," McNair said.

