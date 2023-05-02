Man Discovers 'Intact' Gen X Bedroom Inside Attic of Abandoned House

A "time capsule" bedroom has been uncovered in an abandoned house in the north of France.

The urban explorer who goes by name of Arkhoss explored the home that has been left for almost 15 years.

"The house in the north of France and was found following suspicions of its abandonment," the explorer told Newsweek. "It remained intact because for a long time it was totally fenced. Being in a very little frequented district, it was ignored by everyone for almost 15 years."

Pictures from the "time capsule" Generation X bedroom discovered in a home in North France. arkland-urbex.com

When he came across the attic of the abandoned home, the explorer was amazed at the almost untouched bedroom that was bursting with Gen X nostalgia.

Generation X generally refers to people born between 1965 and 1981. The demographic immediately following the baby boomers and preceding millennials, famous Gen Xers include Elon Musk, Eminem and Kurt Cobain.

An era of grunge, MTV, hip hop and movies like The Breakfast Club, Heathers and Predator—the remnants of the generation have been left preserved in the forgotten bedroom.

A space that explorer Arkhoss described as "a nostalgic and very special place," he shared the pictures on Reddit where they captured attention as others reminisced over the leftover items.

"This is quite the time capsule. Good find," said one commenter, while another Reddit user said that it was a "straight up flashback to my teen years."

Pictures from inside the abandoned attic room that some hailed as a "straight up flashback to my teen years.” arkland-urbex.com

"How did you get inside my childhood bedroom?" asked another commenter after seeing the pictures. Another joked: "I bet it smells like teen spirit."

"Thanks for sharing this gem," said another comment on the viral post, as another agreed: "That would've been a bada** bedroom as a teen."

In the room there were many items reminiscent of the era including Nirvana posters, a TV, old VHS tapes and CDs and a fair collection of pornography magazines.

Generation X were once hailed as the "why me" generation, but today are often seen more favorably than millennials as the seemingly never-ending conversation over the generational differences continues.

Spending most of his weekends urban exploring, Arkhoss has a blog, Instagram and Facebook page where he shares his discoveries under the handle arklandurbex.

Some fans of the nostalgic space agreed that it reminded them of their teen bedrooms, and suggested that it would've once been a great place to spend time.

"In its heyday this room would have made such a cozy hangout spot for friends," said one commenter. Another Redditor wrote: "I want a room like this now lol!"