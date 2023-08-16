Man Kills Neighbor, Shoots Her Grandchildren Before Killing Himself: DA

A Massachusetts man barged into his neighbor's apartment where he fatally shot the woman, a dog and injured her young grandchildren before turning the gun on himself, according to local authorities.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a multi-family home in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon where they found the bodies of a female victim and the suspected gunman, later identified as 34-year-old Victor Nieves, inside the woman's first-floor apartment, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Kim Fairbanks, 52, was found lying next to a dog who had also been fatally shot, Gulluni said. While searching the apartment, officers with the Springfield Police Department (SPD) found three children, two of whom had suffered gunshot wounds, he said, adding that one of the children is in critical condition.

A Massachusetts man, later identified as 34-year-old Victor Nieves, barged into his neighbor's apartment where he fatally shot the woman, a dog and injured her young grandchildren before turning the gun on himself, according to local authorities. Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Newsweek reached out to the Hampden District Attorney's Office via Facebook and its website on Tuesday night for comment. Newsweek also reached out via email to the SPD.

The children, all siblings, were found by SPD officers inside a bedroom in the home. Two girls, ages 12 and 10, were both wounded by the gunfire while their 5-year-old brother was physically unharmed. All three children were rushed to Baystate Medical Center. Due to the severity of her injuries, the 10-year-old had to be air-lifted to Boston Children's Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, according to the district attorney. The 12-year-old is in stable condition at Baystate.

It is unclear if the children live at the apartment with their grandmother or were just visiting.

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, in a statement posted to the city's Facebook page on Tuesday, offered his condolences to Kim Fairbanks, the children and their family. The mayor also questioned why someone would commit such a "hideous crime" on an "innocent" family.

"I have spoken to the mother of the children who were seriously harmed by an unprovoked and despicable attack put forth by Victor Nieves to, first of all, offer my support, thoughts, prayers and encouragement to her and her family," Sarno said. "Also, my sympathy to the loss of the children's grandmother, Kim Fairbanks. Simply put, what would possess someone to do such a hideous crime to an innocent hardworking family?"

A possible motive in the Berkshire Avenue apartment shooting was unknown at the time of publication. It was also unclear how well Nieves knew Fairbanks and her family.

The investigation into the fatal shooting, which is being conducted by SPD's Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney's Murder Unit, has revealed that Nieves lived in the upstairs apartment. Investigators said that he forcibly entered Fairbanks' front door and "began shooting at the occupants before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide," Gulluni said.

"I remain deeply saddened by this tragic attack and I am profoundly sorry for these children and their family members," Gulluni said in the statement. "This is unequivocally one of the most heinous and cowardly acts to which I've had to bear witness as District Attorney. My heart goes out to the parents of these children and the family and loved ones of Ms. Fairbanks. As investigators, we will do everything we can to support this family as we move forward and close the criminal investigation."

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood referred to the case as an "absolute tragedy." She praised the SPD officers who were the first responders on the scene and rapidly rushed the three children to the hospital, saying she was "extremely proud" of their efforts.

"I am praying for this family," Clapprood said in a statement. "In my 40-plus years at the Springfield Police Department, this is one of the most heart-wrenching incidents I can remember."