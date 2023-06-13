Man on Lunch Break Surprises His Outdoor Cat After Tracking Him With GPS

A pet owner who travels with his cat has shown how he keeps track of his pet while they're exploring the world.

Caleb and his 2-year-old cat, Kodiak, originally from the U.S., love exploring the world from their van and are now in Germany.

In a video with 6.8 million views, Caleb showed how he spent a lunch break on the hunt for his adventure-loving cat using a GPS system.

Photos of Kodiak and his owner Caleb; and (inset middle) the GPS tracker. The pair often go on adventures, but the cat has the tracker so his owner can always stay in touch. @kodiakthetravelcat/TikTok

Attached to Kodiak's harness, the GPS tracker allows his owner to see where he is at all times, in what one TikTok user dubbed "next level Pokémon Go."

"We've had the GPS for two years," Caleb told Newsweek. "When he was a year old, I just started doing it—particularly when we're in Germany because it's the best compromise."

The tracker gives Caleb the peace of mind to let Kodiak explore their surrounding area while knowing he can still find him quickly.

"He doesn't go very far," Caleb said. "The furthest he's ever gone is like a kilometer [0.6 miles]. But that's super rare. He's usually within five minutes' walking distance."

Kodiak likes to explore his surroundings, but does come back home—often two or three times a day just to check in.

"I do find myself looking for him just 'cause I want to go say hi to him," said Caleb. "Sometimes, I'll go pick him up before it gets dark, just if he hasn't come back at that point, because I don't let him go out after dark."

Whether to let your cat explore the great outdoors or not is a hotly debated topic among pet owners. Research has shown that the average lifespan of a cat that goes outdoors is often just two to five years compared to an indoor cat that will often live for 10 to 20 years. However, there are positives to the outdoors, too.

Outdoor exploration allows cats to engage in natural behaviors like hunting, climbing and exploring. Physical exercise, mental stimulation and sensory experiences can reduce boredom and frustration in our feline friends.

"It's very much a compromise," Caleb said. "It wasn't an immediate choice of letting him out free. When he was a kitten, I just used to walk him a lot."

When that became less practical, Caleb opted for the GPS option. But would he recommend it to other pet owners?

"It depends on the context of the situation," Caleb said. "If it's a safe place and your cat is really wanting to go outside all the time, I would recommend it. But there are some risks obviously."

The adorable moment when Caleb found Kodiak among the grass thanks to the GPS app has melted hearts online, with thousands of comments.

One viewer wrote: "This is so cute," while another posted: "This is awesome."

"Amazing idea!" read one reply. "Let the little one roam free!"

