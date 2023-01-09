Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police

A man in South Africa was reportedly mauled to death by his three dogs, according to police officials.

The 60-year-old, from Lichtenburg in North West Province, was killed by the animals on Saturday afternoon.

North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane told Herald Live: "It is alleged during load-shedding the deceased's wife was on the other side of their house when she heard the dogs barking.

"She didn't go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs frequently bark at passing pedestrians and vehicles."

The wife went to look for her husband when the power was restored and found him lying in the yard, which is when she contacted the police.

According to the Herald Live, the couple has two Staffordshire Bull Terrier-pit bull cross-breeds and another dog of an unknown background.

All of the dogs were removed from the home by South Africa's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals officials.

Non-profit group Animals 24-7 logged 49 pit bull attacks in South Africa between July 22, 2004, and December 11, 2022.

There have been other savage dog attacks in South Africa, some of which have gained international attention, including one on a three-year-old boy.

In November, Stephen Thakeng of the Free State police told Eyewitness News that Keketso Innocent Saule had been killed by two pit bulls outside a home in Henneman, south of Johannesburg.

The incident was met with fury by the local community who found one of the dogs, which was stoned and set on fire in the aftermath.

Dangerous Dogs

In a separate incident last month, a woman was mauled to death by two pit bulls while she was out walking in the city of Polokwane.

Metlitta Sekole, 43, had been walking around a part of the city at about 5 a.m. on Friday, December 23. TimesLIVE reported that the dogs bit Sekole and ripped her clothes apart before residents intervened.

Sekole was later taken to Polokwane provincial hospital where she ultimately died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the attack.

That same month, a pit bull mauled another three-year-old, a girl, to death before it was stabbed by a bystander who tried to save the child.

The attack happened in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape Province, while she was out playing with other children outside her home.

Newsweek has contacted the South African Police Service for comment.