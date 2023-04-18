Man Photobombs Google Street View Car in Hilarious Video: 'I Ran'

One man's hilarious tactic to immortalize himself online has left the internet in stitches this week.

Gavin, 35, from Washington State, gained viral attention when he shared the moment he posed for the Google Street View car. With more than 18 million views, the video captured by his driveway security camera has delighted TikTok users.

Google Street View was launched in 2007 in several cities around the United States and has since expanded to cover much of the world. Street View technology is featured on Google Maps and Google Earth, allowing users to view panoramic views of various locations worldwide.

Driveway security-camera footage of Gavin, from Washington State. The poster gained 18 million views after he shared how he reacted to seeing the Google Street View camera on his street. @chickenwings44444444/TikTok

The company captures this data using special Street View cars that have cameras to take photographs on public streets. The technology automatically blurs any faces or license plates in the imagery—a relief if, like one unfortunate woman, you get caught collecting your hangover meal by the technology.

"I was upstairs doing some work in my bedroom when I saw a car I didn't recognize heading down my street," Gavin told Newsweek. "I went to the window and saw it was the Google Street View car."

That was when he sprang into action. Living on a cul-de-sac, he knew the car would be on its way back shortly, and he decided that he wanted to be in the picture.

"I ran downstairs and jumped on my car," Gavin said. "I didn't have much time so I was still in my socks!"

Despite having no idea that the car would be there taking images on that day, this isn't the first time Gavin has been photographed by a Google Street View car.

"I guess lightning does strike twice because this is the second time I've been photographed by a Street View car," he said. "I was captured in front of my old apartment back in 2014 returning from a run. I was so shocked I did a little hand wave, which is what I did again this time, nine years later."

A shot of Gavin's previous cameo on Google Street View from 2014. He was captured in front of his old apartment returning from a run, he told Newsweek. Google Maps

Thousands of TikTok users were impressed with Gavin's attempt to make his mark on Street View. One commented: "You make us all proud!" while a third wrote: "What a legend."

Others shared how Google Maps and Street View hold memories of loved ones for them. "I looked at my grandparents' house and google street view caught the 2 of them outside painting the house. Grandma was on ladder while grandpa held it," wrote one user.

Another posted: "My best friend's husband was on google street. He passed away a few years ago and it's sweet to see him on there."

"It's been fun," said Gavin on the viral response to his video. "The comments are overwhelmingly positive, saying they watched it many times."

One thing is for sure, this isn't the last time Gavin plans to be part of the Google Street View world. "Any time I see that car with the camera, I'll be waiting," he said. "I'll try to do a better pose than a wave next time."