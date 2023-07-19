Man Proposing to Girlfriend During Her Graduation Ceremony Divides Internet

A video appearing to show a man interrupting a woman's university graduation ceremony to propose has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Footage of the unidentified man popping the question as the woman goes up to collect her degree was posted to Twitter by Newcastle University in the United Kingdom.

The woman in the video has not yet been formally identified. In the clip, she appears shocked at the sudden appearance of the man, who is also wearing graduation robes, and the ring while those watching the ceremony break out in spontaneous applause.

"There's more than one way to make your day in King's Hall memorable," the caption reads alongside emojis of a ring and some hearts.

King's Hall is situated in the Armstrong Building on the Newcastle University campus and traditionally hosts graduation ceremonies. At the time of writing, the video has been watched over 3.2 million times.

But while the clip has racked up plenty of views on social media, the response to the tweet has not been entirely positive. Many Twitter users hit out at the manner in which the man in the video decided to propose.

That's not necessarily a surprise. In 2022, a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of pizza restaurant chain Hungry Howie's found that while 28 percent of respondents would love an over-the-top proposal, 31 percent preferred the idea of something more private and intimate.

What Newcastle University may not have seen coming was the heated debate that has emerged in the comments section accompanying the clip.

One Twitter user commented: "Do you know what the worst thing about this is? All of it." Another wrote: "It's awful. Poor lady. One of the best days of her life hijacked by a rather selfish prat."

A third tweeted: "Selfish, self-centred narcissist can't even let her have her moment and has to make it all about him."

Not all of the responses were negative. "I think this was super sweet and romantic. What a really special day to remember for them," one user wrote. "Congratulations to her great achievement and success, and congratulations and best wishes to the beautiful couple!"

That tweet fell flat with some on Twitter though. "Didn't you notice her body language? She really doesn't seem too happy to accept his proposal or ring," one user responded. "He cornered her into accepting."

Despite this, one Twitter user claimed to have witnessed the proposal unfold, commenting: "I was in the room for this - what an amazing moment!"

Newsweek reached out to Newcastle University for comment via email and further information on what unfolded in the video.

Despite this lack of context, however, many have continued to post negatively about the video in the comments section. One user commented: "Public proposals are awful at the best of times but to hijack a moment that was about individual achievement is particularly selfish and a bit of a red flag imo. Think carefully about spending your life with that guy."

Another critic of the clip said: "All that hard work of hers … whoosh undermined in one fell swoop … her moment taken away, plus the person who's next in line … so selfish" A third added: "We need to normalize saying 'No' to public proposals like this."

Some still saw the video as something to celebrate. "This might be one of the most uplifting things I've seen on Twitter for quite some time," one user responded. "Good luck to the happy couple!"

