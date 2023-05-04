Man Taking Bite From Pit Bull to Save His Puppy Praised 

A shocking video of a man allegedly being bitten by his neighbor's pit bull to save his 3-month-old puppy has gone viral on TikTok with over 6 million views.

In the video posted by TikTok user musicallytatted, the man can be seen on security camera struggling to get through his front door while seemingly fending off an attack from the other animal.

Dog attacks remain a controversial topic in the U.S. While some advocate for a ban on certain breeds including pit bulls, others say a ban would not solve the issue and that the owners are the problem.

A stock image of a pit bull with its tongue out in the park. A shocking video of a man being bitten by a neighbor's pit bull while trying to save his 3-month-old puppy has gone viral on TikTok with 6 million views. Mary Swift/Getty Images

The text on the video reads, "Pov: When Your Neighbors Pit Try and Attack Your Puppy So You Take That Bite For Him."

In an update, the poster said that he called 911 and was taken to the emergency room. "The dog had all his shots," he wrote, "but has to be on quarantine for 10 days animal control said their dog has to be on a leash at all time can only use the bathroom or they taking him. He didn't bite my dog I stopped it before it could happen I just got bit."

The poster explained in a comment that the owner of the dog stayed with him until the ambulance came: "I felt bad 'cause she was so worried about me gave me a rag and ice to stop the bleeding."

"In the 15-year period of 2005 through 2019, canines killed 521 Americans. Pit bulls contributed to 66% (346) of these deaths. Combined, pit bulls and rottweilers contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths." This is according to DogsBite.org, advocates for dog-attack victims. Its campaigners call for a ban on the breed as "the most proactive policy that can be undertaken concerning the pit bull problem. A ban saves the most human lives by preventing attacks before they occur. By prohibiting pit bull breeding, a ban also saves countless pit bulls from euthanasia."

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals disagrees with DogsBite.org in its statement on pit bulls. The ASPCA says: "Laws that ban particular breeds of dogs do not achieve these aims and instead create the illusion, but not the reality, of enhanced public safety.

"All dogs, including pit bulls, are individuals," the ASPCA adds. "Treating them as such, providing them with the care, training and supervision they require. Judging them by their actions and not by their DNA or their physical appearance is the best way to ensure that dogs and people can continue to share safe and happy lives together."

Users were shocked in the comments under the TikTok video. "I would do anything for my fur baby too!!! hope they are OK!," wrote one user, while another posted: "I feel that pain, got my knee torn into protecting my staffies [Staffordshire terriers] from a dog attack. wasn't going to let anyone hurt my babies."

"In some states, when a dog attacks another person, it is IMMEDIATELY put down," commented a third user.

Newsweek has reached out to user musicallytatted via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.