Man Refusing to Share Takeaway With His 'Hungry' Girlfriend Dragged

The internet has dragged a man who refused to share his dinner with his hungry girlfriend because she had a chance to choose better but didn't.

In a post shared on Reddit on Thursday, under the username u/FuquaNumba1, he wrote that, as he was coming from work, he ordered himself a mystery bag from a barbecue place for dinner. He asked his girlfriend whether she wanted some, but she refused.

The man added that a mystery bag is a new initiative by local restaurants in Greenwich Village, New York City, to reduce food waste. At the end of the working day, the eateries sell bags full of leftovers, for as little as three times lower than the original price. The only catch is that the customer doesn't know what food they're getting until they open it and see.

Main picture: A man enjoys a takeaway meal. Inset top left: A woman holds an empty bowl. A poster who refused to share his dinner with his girlfriend was dragged on social media. Getty Images

He opened his bag to find exactly the dishes he was hoping for, and in abundance. However, his girlfriend, who ordered a mystery bag from the Indian restaurant instead, received a few different versions of the same cauliflower soup, which she didn't like. So she asked him if she could have some of his food, but he refused to share.

Marni Goldman, certified life coach, abuse survivor, and author of True to Myself, told Newsweek that not wanting to share food was "a little harsh and immature."

Goldman said: "When we perform a gesture for someone, it often comes from a place of goodwill and the expectation of gratitude or appreciation. When the recipient of the gesture does not express gratitude or seems unappreciative, it can trigger a range of emotions and reactions within us."

Couples who eat together are 19 percent more likely to enjoy their meal, according to the Institute for Family Studies. Its survey in 2019 found that 74 percent of couples who ate together enjoyed their meal a lot, compared to 62 percent of couples who ate separately.

The Reddit poster wrote: "I was psyched about my bag. Since I paid $12 I knew the value had to be at least $36, but honestly, the platter looked a lot more expensive. This was a hit. There were burnt ends, ribs, pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, bread, onions, and pickles.

"My [girlfriend] was disappointed, to say the least," he added. "She asked if we should share my barbecue and I said no, I'm hungry, I offered to buy you some already and you said no, so I'm going to devour it. She got mad and called me the a******.

"I told her if she didn't want soup she should have ordered something specifically instead of using the surprise bag app," the poster wrote. "I then told her to just order something off a food delivery app. She said she didn't want to spend the money, I then tell her that if she doesn't want to pay for delivery, I'll walk to the bodega on our street and can buy her something there."

His girlfriend is recovering from a broken leg on the fourth floor and is unable to leave the house. She refused the poster's suggestions, saying that the grill was probably off there and all she wants was a hot meal. The man replied that she "[had] soup."

Goldman said of the poster: "His intentions were so pure bringing her dinner. Instinctively, we tend to have certain expectations when we do something kind or helpful for others. We anticipate that our actions will be acknowledged and appreciated. When these expectations are not met, it can lead to disappointment and frustration.

"Understandably, nursing a broken leg can be extremely uncomfortable, which would make sense for her irritability and indecisiveness.

"Her initial reaction was disappointment," Goldman added. "He expected gratitude. We all want to feel that form of validation for our actions. When someone fails to acknowledge or appreciate our efforts, it can make us question our self-worth or the value of our actions. We may feel unimportant or unappreciated, in this case, causing immature behavior."

The post quickly went viral, receiving over 12,100 upvotes and almost 7,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Outrageously_Penguin, commented: "Come on man. You both did the surprise bags, hers didn't work out. You know she can't afford to order something else but didn't offer to help pay."

Nigglesscripts wrote: "For some reason, this is making me irate. I would never sit there and not share my food with my partner under any circumstances let alone when they were disappointed with their food, had a broken leg, and couldn't financially afford to get any more. They literally sat there chowing down in front of her, barbecue sauce all over his face and licking his fingers while she's staring at her gross soup."

OldStyleThor added: "So you had plenty of good food, could have shared it, had a good time, and gone to bed happy and in love?"

Newsweek reached out to u/FuquaNumba1 for comment via Reddit chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

