Student Refusing to Share Food With Little Sister Applauded: 'Good Lesson'

A teenage boy is being backed on Reddit after his father shared the outcome of an argument that he had with his younger sister.

The dad, posting under the name u/ShareAndShareLike wrote on Reddit that his son works as a busboy at a local restaurant after school. While he usually brings home leftovers and shares them with his family, he recently denied food to his sister after she refused to do him a favor.

"He frequently comes home with leftover food and shares with us and his siblings," the Redditor wrote in a post on the site's "Am I The A******?" channel. "On Sunday he worked a longer shift for extra pay because he didn't have school. He came home and didn't want to do his Sunday chores. He asked his younger siblings to do his chores for him because he was tired. His younger sister said no, that him being tired wasn't her problem. His younger brother agreed to do it."

After the boy came home from that long shift, he only passed on the leftovers that he'd taken from the restaurant with his younger brother, and not his sister, since she didn't help him out. This immediately sparked a row in the family, with the kids' mother insisting that their son shares with his sister, and the Redditor they shouldn't get involved in the argument.

This stock image shows two angry siblings standing side-by-side with their arms crossed. A Redditor shared online that his two children had fallen out because his son hadn't offered his sister food because she didn't help him earlier. Getty Images

The Redditor was praised by commenters for saying that he felt his children should settle arguments and make decisions between themselves. He argued in the post that his son was able to teach his sister a valuable lesson that day—that doing nice things for others can have its benefits.

"In the end, our oldest son didn't share with our daughter, and she was very upset. She refused to eat dinner, saying that the food her mother and I made was gross," he wrote. "My wife said I was an a****** and that I was encouraging our son to dangle the privileges of his age over his sibling's heads. I think it was a good lesson on how doing nice things for others pays off in the end, personally."

Since it was shared on the social media platform in January, @ShareAndShareLike's post has been commented on by over 1,200 people, the majority of which have supported the Redditor's style of parenting.

"I like your approach. But your daughter needs a reality check. She does not get to call the food you and your wife make 'gross' because she's pissy about not getting the restaurant food. She needs to learn a thing or two about misdirected anger and its consequences," one Reddit user wrote.

"This scenario seems to have lots of potential age-appropriate lessons for an 11-year-old," another person commented. A few Reddit users offered their perspectives on how the two siblings could reconcile and move past the disagreement.

Supervising psychologist at Hackensack Meridian Health, Tara M. Lally told Newsweek how the pair could, at their young age, repair their relationship by taking some time to "cool off" from the dispute and have a chat about what happened.

"If the individual needs time to gather their thoughts, reflect and calm then they should absolutely take some time to cool off," Lally said. "When they reconnect, they should speak about their experience, 'I felt hurt when you said x, y, z' is a good way to frame the conversation rather than accuse or blame the other person."

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.