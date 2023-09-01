Man Reveals the Command He Accidentally Taught Dog in Hilarious Clip

A dog owner from Louisiana has left the internet in stitches after revealing to his followers the hilarious command he accidentally taught his dog during potty training, in a video that quickly went viral all over social media.

The clip, shared to TikTok on Sunday under the username @Poor.xena, showed the man flushing the toilet with his dog, Kane, sitting by him.

The South African Boerboel then gives him a handshake, as they used to exchange during Kane's toilet training. The man's other dog, Xena, can also be seen in the background cheering on him.

The hilarious clip came with a caption that says: "I would give Kane handshakes when I was potty training him, now he thinks that's just the way to do it for both of us."

Training your dog to go potty should be done as soon as possible after you get a canine to avoid any smelly inconveniences around the house.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, the best way to train your dog is by establishing a routine. They suggest taking your dog or puppy outside often, about every two hours, including once immediately after waking up, then again after meals, and after playing.

The next step is picking a bathroom spot outside, and always taking your dog to that spot, and then after their done it's important to reward them with a treat.

"Praise or give treats—but remember to do so immediately after they've finished, not after they come back inside. This step is vital, because rewarding your dog for going outdoors is the only way to teach what's expected of them. Before rewarding, be sure they're finished. Puppies are easily distracted and if you praise too soon, they may forget to finish until they're back in the house," their website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 943,700 views and 210,300 likes on the platform.

One user, .encrypt, commented: "Kane: 'That's a good boyyyyy." And Nadine Norman136 said: "Kane thinks HE potty trained U lol adorable." sarahrogers852 added: "good job hooman you went potty."

Casualcarmen wrote: "Dog are so supportive. They follow you into the bathroom so you have someone to talk to. Then hi 5 when you finish." And Payton16 said: "Kane is very proud of you and thinks you're the goodest boy!!"

Another user, troll, commented: "Kane is such a good toilet assistant." And Crista Ramsey added: "I could not possibly love love this more. So frickin cute."

