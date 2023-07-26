Dog Follows Vet's Treatment Plan for His Painful Paw in Adorable Clip

A South African mastiff called Blade has gone viral on the internet after a video of him patiently following his vet's advice went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the dog's owner, under the username Boerboelblade2, Blade can be seen soaking his paws in a liquid that the veterinarian gave him, as his owner explains that he needs to be doing this for at least two minutes.

The poster, Kevin, told Newsweek that the medication in the video was hibiscrub, which was given to him by the vet just to keep the paw clean of infections as Blade heals from an interdigital cyst, which is a common issue in big dogs.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, interdigital cysts, also known as follicular cysts or furuncles, are inflamed bumps or nodules located between the toes, or interdigital area. These bumps can crack and leak clear or blood-tinged fluid, and if they become infected can also leak cream-colored fluid.

The most common reason for interdigital cysts is allergy-induced paw inflammation which can be triggered by pollen, mites, molds, fleas, and dietary proteins, among other things.

"In severe cases that don't respond to recommended therapies, laser surgery may be required to offer comfort. Rarely, a surgery called fusion podoplasty may be recommended as a last resort, fusing the affected toes together," the website said.

Kevin said that Blade is three years old now and he lives in Scotland with him and his daughter Aria who has taken over the duties of training the pup.

"Aria has trained Blade on and off since she was 9 years old, she is currently 12 so to see a young girl training a 156 pound South African mastiff is impressive. Blade is walked OFF LEASH every day, he is an off-lead dog as the TikTok channel shows. He was purchased from elite Boerboels in Portugal, his dad is Tarzan who can be seen on youtube," he added.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 236,700 views and almost 4,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Jackie Hardy, commented: "How good is he standing there with his paw soaking, he's such a good boy. My dog would have water everywhere and probably have the plastic tub in bits!" And Leelee said: "That's class how he just stands there." Bobby the Westie added: "Had so many problems with my boy and these."

