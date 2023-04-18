News

Man Rides Over Sleeping Person With Bike Then Attacks Him With an Axe: Cops

News Illinois Crime Attack Police

An Illinois man rode over someone who was sleeping with a bicycle before attacking him with an axe, according to police.

Arlington Heights Police (AHP), northwest of Chicago, responded to a call from an emergency phone box regarding a disturbance in the underground parking garage at 35 S. Evergreen Avenue at about 6:35 a.m. on April 16.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground and identified the suspect as Mitchell Nowak, 50, from Arlington Heights.

A mugshot of Mitchell Nowak
A mugshot of Mitchell Nowak. The suspect allegedly attacked the other man with an axe. AHP handout

A police report shared on Monday, April 17, read: "The victim was asleep in an underground garage when suddenly awoken by the offender. The offender rode a bicycle over the victim's legs and proceeded to strike the victim with both ends of a medium-sized axe while stating his intention was to kill the victim.

"The victim was able to reach an emergency call box during the attack, which resulted in police being dispatched to the garage. The offender fled after the emergency call was placed."

According to the police statement, the victim complained of several injuries that were consistent with how he was attacked.

He was evaluated by Arlington Heights Fire Department paramedics, but ultimately refused further medical attention.

Officers familiar with the alleged offender's name, checked areas he is known to frequent. The alleged offender was then located and arrested without incident.

Detectives carried out further investigations and stated: "The offender targeted the victim with an intention to kill him."

Nowak was later charged with one count of attempted murder, a class X felony. He is currently being held on a $200,000 cash bond and is next due in court on May, 12.

According to police, if Nowak is found guilty, he could go to prison for between six and 30 years.

Community safety website Safewise found in 2022 that Illinois had a violent crime rate of 4.3 incidents per 1,000 people. The figure is slightly higher than the national average of 4.0.

Safewise said: "This is the second-consecutive year violent crime rates have risen and the third year the state reported higher rates than both the North Central region (3.9) and the U.S. overall."

A 2023 Safewise State of Safety survey found only 28 percent of Illinois residents told the website they felt safe in their state, compared to 50 percent nationally.

Newsweek has contacted the AHP for comment via the police's Facebook page.

