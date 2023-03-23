Man Selling Car Shot Dead While on Test Drive With Potential Buyers: Police

A Texas man was shot dead while he took people he believed to be potential buyers on a test drive, according to police.

Officers in Arlington, west of Dallas, were alerted to reports that a man was lying unresponsive in the roadway at the 700 block of Port Richmond at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the man had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as Khydhair Hamdan, 55, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

In a Wednesday, March 22, Facebook post, police said: "Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned Mr. Hamdan was helping a family member sell a car via a social media app and had agreed to go for a test drive that evening with an alleged buyer who expressed interest in purchasing it.

"Based on video evidence and witness statements, two young men arrived at Mr. Hamdan's home to test drive the car – and the three of them left together in it.

"As they drove along Port Richmond Way, investigators believe one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Mr. Hamdan, who then got out of the vehicle and collapsed. The suspects continued driving."

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned behind a nearby shopping center at the intersection of Matlock Road and Sublett Road.

Caught on Camera

Surveillance cameras filmed the suspects walking away from the same vehicle. One was wearing a green hooded top and the other had a black balaclava on.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspects or has any additional information about this case is urged to call Det. Simmons at (817) 459-5735. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

Oak Farms Dairy is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the suspects that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Police also strongly encouraged people who are buying and selling items on digital marketplaces to make the exchanges in a designated safe zone at each of the area's four petrol stations.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, five people have been fatally shot in Arlington since January 1. Some 84 people in the Lone Star State have been shot dead since March 1 this year.

Newsweek has contacted the Arlington Police Department for comment via email.