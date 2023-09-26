Man Shares the Hilariously Sneaky Way He Lures Dogs to the Bath—'The Fear'

A social media video that shares how a man lures his dogs to the bath has gone viral online and amused thousands of internet users in the process.

The TikTok clip, which has been watched by over 1.3 million users to date, introduced viewers to how Justin Krause motivates his dogs to get washed.

The footage shows Krause enticing his three dogs into the bathroom by dangling some tasty treats in front of them. Once they've all entered the bathroom and while they're still distracted by the treats, Krause then shuts the door behind them by pulling on a string that he'd already attached to the door.

The clever strategy has been applauded online, with over 125,000 likes for the video since it was first shared online on September 9.

The clip was aptly captioned: "The drive for food out weighs the fear of the baths."

Plenty of TikTokers have shared their amusement at the trick in the post's comments section, while a number of users warned Krause against applying Hartz shampoo to his dogs in the bath.

The pet product brand has come under fire online recently, after a number of pet owners claimed that the shampoo line had caused illness in their dogs.

Krause and his pets live in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?

It's hard to know how often you should be washing your pup, as that ultimately depends on their breed and coat type, but in general their hygiene and maintenance should be prioritized.

"How often they should be washed depends on several factors, including their hair length, activity level, breed, and skin conditions. At a minimum, most dogs should be bathed once every three months," dog expert Sadie Cornelius told Newsweek.

"With most dogs, you can wash them as frequently as every other week with a gentle shampoo. When in doubt, use your judgment—if your dog doesn't have a limiting skin condition and starts to smell, or their coat is dirty, it's probably time for a bath," she added.

