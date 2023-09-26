Pets

Man Shares the Hilariously Sneaky Way He Lures Dogs to the Bath—'The Fear'

By
Pets Dogs Internet Animals TikTok

A social media video that shares how a man lures his dogs to the bath has gone viral online and amused thousands of internet users in the process.

The TikTok clip, which has been watched by over 1.3 million users to date, introduced viewers to how Justin Krause motivates his dogs to get washed.

The footage shows Krause enticing his three dogs into the bathroom by dangling some tasty treats in front of them. Once they've all entered the bathroom and while they're still distracted by the treats, Krause then shuts the door behind them by pulling on a string that he'd already attached to the door.

The clever strategy has been applauded online, with over 125,000 likes for the video since it was first shared online on September 9.

@theferalhousehusband

The drive for food out weighs the fear of the baths… 🤣 #theferalhousehusband #baxterbuttons #thedogrebel

♬ The Funny Bassoon - Eitan Epstein Music

The clip was aptly captioned: "The drive for food out weighs the fear of the baths."

Plenty of TikTokers have shared their amusement at the trick in the post's comments section, while a number of users warned Krause against applying Hartz shampoo to his dogs in the bath.

The pet product brand has come under fire online recently, after a number of pet owners claimed that the shampoo line had caused illness in their dogs.

Krause and his pets live in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dog
A file photo of a dog relaxing in a bathtub. A man has shared how he tricks his dogs into accepting bath time. Getty Images

How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?

It's hard to know how often you should be washing your pup, as that ultimately depends on their breed and coat type, but in general their hygiene and maintenance should be prioritized.

"How often they should be washed depends on several factors, including their hair length, activity level, breed, and skin conditions. At a minimum, most dogs should be bathed once every three months," dog expert Sadie Cornelius told Newsweek.

"With most dogs, you can wash them as frequently as every other week with a gentle shampoo. When in doubt, use your judgment—if your dog doesn't have a limiting skin condition and starts to smell, or their coat is dirty, it's probably time for a bath," she added.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @TheFeralHouseHusband for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC