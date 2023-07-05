Man Sleeping on Plane Floor So Girlfriend Gets Entire Row Sparks Debate

A video of a man sleeping on the floor of a plane while his girlfriend had the "whole row" to herself has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted five days ago by TikToker MARTHE FRIDÉN (@marthefriden) and had 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "Get yourself a man that sleeps on the floor so you get the whole row." The footage shows a man wearing an eye mask and laying on the floor. His head was on a pillow, with his ankles perched on the edge of a plane seat.

According to a later comment, they were seated in an emergency exit row, which comes with a little bit more space than standard seats.

A stock image of a woman on a plane wearing an eye mask on her head while looking at her phone. A video of a man sleeping on the floor of a plane while his girlfriend had an entire row to herself has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The post comes as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. According to a March 2023 report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), total passenger traffic globally is "now at 84.2 percent of January 2019 levels."

Overall traveler numbers are projected to reach 4 billion in 2024, about 103 percent of the total reported in 2019, according to IATA.

How to Sleep Better on a Plane

With more people traveling post-COVID-19, the chances of having an empty row to yourself to stretch your feet and sleep are probably slim on most flights.

However, there are some measures you can take to help you sleep comfortably in economy seats that don't involve sleeping on the floor.

Certified private pilot and aviation expert Sean Walsh told Newsweek in June that choosing the right seat is the most important step in sleeping and resting comfortably in economy seating.

"Window seats are often the best for the majority of people because you can lean against the window and sleep, whilst having more control over the window shade," he said.

"You could also opt for the back seats in economy as this area tends to have less traffic. You might have an easier time falling asleep here where it's quieter, and there's ample room for you to get comfortable."

Eating a filling meal before getting on the flight so you can skip meals on the plane may also help you sleep.

"For some people, avoiding the in-flight meal helps them fall asleep easier and stay asleep for longer once the plane is in the air," Walsh explained.

Boyfriend's Sleeping Position Sparks Debate

The viral clip has sparked discussion on TikTok. Some readers criticized the girlfriend for allegedly forcing her boyfriend sleep on the floor.

User @mn6eezk asked: "r u sure ur not just selfish?"

Shira Yemal Djamal wrote: "I'd feel so bad I wouldn't let him do that."

The original poster replied: "he wanted to try to sleep on the floor, i didn't make him do it."

In later comments, the poster said sleeping on the floor was a "completely voluntary" gesture from the boyfriend. "He just told me he was going to sleep on the floor because it seemed more comfortable."

Some users were perplexed about how the flight staff had allowed the man to sleep on the floor. In a later comment, the original poster said: "The flight attendant said nothing."

Others thought the floor may actually be comfortable for sleeping.

AllGoodNamesRGone said "kinda looks comfortable ngl [not gonna lie]" and the original poster replied, "Yeah, with a pillow, sleeping mask & music."

Sasha said "honestly, that seems like it would be sm [so much] more comfortable than the seats."

User ef8_6 agreed, writing "sometimes the floor is more comfy than any chair."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster via TikTok and email for comment. The video has not been independently verified by Newsweek.

