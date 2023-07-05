Man Uses Tractor to Smash Bud Light Case in Viral Video

A video showing a man smashing a case of Bud Light cans with a tractor has gone viral on TikTok as a boycott of the beer brand over its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney continues.

The video posted to TikTokby user Trey_Rut, begins with a man carrying a case of Bud Light cans into an open wooded area and saying that this is "the biggest sale Bud Light has had in a month and a half." As of Wednesday morning, the TikTok video has over 23,000 views.

As the video continues, the man pretends to drink the beer but then pours it onto the case, eventually smashing the 15-pack with a tractor. The video flashes to a video of Mulvaney crying, captioned, "'He' rarely shows this side to the public."

In April, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram showing her fans a customized Bud Light can the beer company sent her to promote her transition to womanhood. The partnership sparked a wide range of criticism from conservatives and calls to boycott Bud Light in response.

Tractor stock photo. A video of a man crushing a case of Bud Light with a tractor has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images

In the days after Mulvaney posted her video, some conservatives created their own videos to show their opposition to the partnership reminiscent of the new tractor video. Musician Kid Rock and model Bri Teresi both posted videos of themselves shooting Bud Light cans with firearms.

The months-long boycott of Bud Light has led to a decrease in sales for the beer company, with Nielsen IQ data from Bump Williams Consulting showing revenue for the week ending on June 24 was 27.9 percent lower than the same week in 2022.

@trey_rut I used to be prolly one of the largest contributors to bud light, had to make to switcheroo to @coors light ♬ original sound - trey_rut

"The Fourth of July is the biggest beer holiday in terms of retail sales and an opportunity to move a lot of volume...And there has been no notable signs where the course has changed for Bud Light," Dave Williams, the vice president of Bump Williams Consulting, told the New York Post.

Bud Light recently announced promotions in an attempt to boost sales, such as giving $15 rebates for certain purchases that make the beer free in some areas depending on the original price. Bud Light offered another rebate for purchases of a 24-pack of its beers, which equated to the cans selling for around 33 cents each.

In a call with investors in May, Anheuser-Busch inBev CEO Michel Doukeris said that the company was planning to invest more money into Bud Light and spoke about the controversy surrounding the partnership with Mulvaney.

"This was the result of one can. It was not made for production or sale to general public. It was one post, not a formal campaign or advertisement," Doukeris said.