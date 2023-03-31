Man Stealing Sister-in-Law's Limelight at Wedding Backed: 'Day Was Ruined'

The internet has dragged a man who got into an argument with his brother on his wedding day, for making a "huge fuss" over his wife going into labor because it "disrupted" his event.

In a post shared on Reddit earlier in March under the username u/throwaway3167900, the newlywed explained that at his wedding reception last week, his brother received a call from his wife at the hospital saying she was going into labor and he had to leave.

He wrote: "He told me he was leaving and my wife and I were fine with that but the issue began after he had told one of the guests that [sister-in-law] was in labor. Word spread out and suddenly, everybody was talking about it which disrupted the event. Even my parents started calling and there was a huge fuss which frankly, was unnecessary if my brother just left in silence or made up some excuse.

"I contacted him later and expressed my grief and frustration with what he did. I told him how the news of his wife being in labor disrupted the wedding and caused my wife to feel like her day was ruined. He lashed out asking how any of that was his fault."

The poster continued saying how he explained to his brother that he should have just left or made up some excuses to leave instead of telling people about his baby. His brother replied, telling him he didn't mean any harm and was "in a hurry and worried at the time."

"He said it wasn't like he announced it and told me I disrespected him by arguing with him about it. We had a big argument and our parents sided with him and told me to 'get over myself' and are now expecting me to apologize," he added.

Soula Hareas, a licensed mental-health counselor at McNulty Counseling and Wellness, told Newsweek: "Everyone has an image or video that plays in their head about how their wedding day will be. I'm sorry to break the bubble but weddings rarely go the way they are planned. I've seen everything from heart attacks, no shows by the mother of the bride or groom, and of course cold feet and canceling the wedding.

"I don't see how this isn't simply a man who was both nervous and excited for the birth. This wasn't a pre-planned way to ruin his brother's wedding out of sibling rivalry. The groom may feel like it was but was it...really? My other issue was that this announcement ruined the reception. Did people stop eating, drinking, and dancing and leave to go to the hospital? No, they did not."

According to Hareas, it sounds like the groom has a history of being the entitled brother because, in a healthy sibling relationships, the groom would have been excited for his brother, wished the wife and baby well, and sent him on his way to the hospital.

"The parents in my opinion are doing great at standing their ground on this issue. Some may say they shouldn't take sides in a sinking argument but I disagree because someone has to tell this entitled groom that he is wrong," Hareas said.

"Parents should stay out of sibling arguments when they can empathize with both sides because that's when it gets harder for the siblings to focus on the argument instead of who mom and dad are siding with."

Hareas says in this case there is a very clear lack of maturity by one sibling: "I always wonder what the groom expected him to do. Just slip out of the wedding. That wouldn't have been worse?? Of course, it would have been worse. What could possibly drag a brother away for a good reason? Oh, I know, your wife [is] in labor!

"Everyone wondering where the brother went during his own brother's wedding would have caused more issues with rumors and speculation. A wedding is such a beautiful thing but guess what? So is the birth of a child and this groom needs to grow up and gain some maturity."

The post, originally shared on the r/AmItheA****** subreddit, where people discuss their actions with online strangers, has quickly gone viral on the platform, receiving over 15,400 upvotes and 5,000 comments so far.

One user, Most-Rutabaga-3315, commented: "The baby is obviously at fault here. Selfish jerk couldn't even wait until after the wedding to be born. What an [A******]." Famous-Award1360 added: "And now their anniversary and the baby's birthday are probably on the same day, too. The nerve!" And Horror-Craft-4394 joked: "This was the baby's plan all along."

Imothro wrote: "[You're The A******]. What was happening to your brother was completely out of his control, significant and scary. To ask him to conceal that in the moment because it stole focus from you is utterly narcissistic. I'm guessing if his wife was in a horrible car crash and medivac'd to the ER you'd want your brother to keep his mouth shut too? You owe everyone in your family an enormous apology."

Another user, machinezed, commented: "Not even that what if someone noticed the brother was gone from the reception. It doesn't take a genius to put it together that [the] brother with a very pregnant wife is gone, that the wife is in labor. Just wait until the niece/nephew gets his own party every year on their anniversary. [You're The A******]."

And stannenb added: "[You're The A******]. And your wife, too. I look forward to the follow-up post next year where you and your wife complain that the birthday celebration for your niece/nephew has ruined your first anniversary."

