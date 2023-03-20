Man Telling Sister the Real Reason Their Parents Are Divorcing Applauded

A man has received support online after sharing his thinking for telling his sister that she's the reason why their parents are divorcing.

"About a month ago, my parents announced they were getting divorced," the 24-year-old man wrote in a now-viral Reddit post under the handle u/Limp-Consequence-670.

"This has been quite a shock to most people. However, I have been the one privy to the information of why they are divorcing. It's because of my sister. She is a deadbeat," he explained.

A 2021 poll of 2,000 adults with at least one sibling found 51 percent still have a competitive relationship with their brothers and sisters. Some 20 percent still argue over who is their parent's 'favorite' in the family. The survey was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by NOW.

The Reddit user explained that his 26-year-old sister feels no need to support herself and that she expects their parents to carry her through life.

"She has never worked for more than 14 hours a week since getting expelled from college for multiple acts of cheating and code of conduct violations years ago. All she does is sit at home most days watching TV or going over to her loser boyfriend's house to get high," the poster added.

"She's been in therapy since she was 14-years-old, but cannot keep [a counselor] for more than a year because she gets dropped as a client due to her lying and inability to show up to appointments. My parents have spent over a decade trying to get some mental issue pinned down for her and all they've gotten is that she's just a lazy narcissist," the Reddit user wrote.

He added that the siblings' parents have chosen to divorce after failing to agree on whether they should continue caring for their daughter or not. According to the Reddit user, his mom was keen to "kick" his sister out of the family home, while his dad argued against the idea.

The Reddit user detailed the breakdown of his parent's relationship: "The two's marriage got torn apart. I know that because both have come to me basically admitting that if [my sister] was not a factor, divorce would not even be a consideration."

The man explained in the post that he doesn't have a good relationship with his sister, whom he described as having a complicated personality. He added that his sister owes him a "large sum of money" and that she has bullied him over the years.

The pair's strained relationship came to a head one evening when the poster told his sibling that she's the reason why their parents are considering a divorce.

"Something struck me at that moment and I just asked her if she really does not care that she's such a selfish, garbage, waste of space human that she's driven her parents to get a divorce," he wrote.

"I elaborated, and told her the full truth that she is in fact the only reason [our parents] are getting a divorce because mom's finally realized that there is no hope that she will ever grow up," the poster added.

How Can You Have a Good Relationship With Your Siblings?

While it's been made pretty clear by the Reddit user that he and his sister fail to see eye to eye, there are strategies that quarreling siblings can use to strengthen their bond.

Denis Liam Murphy is the author of The Blame Game: How to Recover from the World's Oldest Addiction. He's also a high-performance coach.

Murphy told Newsweek that older siblings sometimes tend to fall out because they resort to blaming each other for their lives going in undesired directions.

"It is why siblings are constantly fighting with each other. Their blame finger comes out, firing accusations all over the place and because the parents have the same unknown addiction, everyone is unknowingly feeding each other's sense of victimhood," Murphy said.

"Each family member is unwittingly fighting for the best victim-story. So, for long-term and profound change to happen in their relationship, they will have to recover from their blame addiction at some point," Murphy added.

The author said people often blame their loved ones and that we often forget who the people behind labels like "mom" or "dad" or "sister" really are.

"The reality is, most of our arguments are with the labels in our life, not with what the person did or said. We intellectually know that if our friend said the same thing as our mother, we will take it differently," Murphy added.

What Do the Comments Say?

The post shared to the social-media platform on March 16 has been upvoted by 97 percent of the users who engaged with it. Most of those who commented under the post have expressed their support for the original poster.

"Sorry some tough love is needed with with your sister," one user commented. "Doubt she's gonna get her act together but she needed to hear it. Not everything is about her. Hopefully she can get her act together and be a contributing member of society and your parents can get back together with some therapy."

Another user added: "She's tried therapy and keeps getting dropped. Therapy isn't going to help unless you're willing to change and listen. Why keep wasting time and money to pay for therapy when she's not ready or willing to change?"

Newsweek has contacted @Limp-Consequence-670 for comment via Reddit. The story has not been verified.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.