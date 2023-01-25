Man Tries To Sell Tiger Cub to Undercover Cops for $20,000, Gets Arrested

An Arizona man has been arrested after he listed a tiger cub for sale on social media, according to police in Phoenix.

Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was apprehended after he allegedly made a deal to sell the cub to undercover officers for $20,000 on Monday, January 23.

Officers served a warrant on the suspect's home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, where an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized, according to CBS 5.

A video shared on the Phoenix police Twitter account showed the cub inside a small cage surrounded by clothes and other items inside a closet. As the camera focused in on the cub, it could be heard growling.

Sgt. Brian Bower of the Phoenix Police Department said: "You could hear the tiger in the background moaning. You can hear that something wasn't normal.

"We don't know if there's a bigger ring for exotic animals. This is definitely just the tip of the iceberg as a potential, but our detectives will look into it and will want to identify if there's a larger scheme behind this."

A police spokesperson said Castro-Alcaraz was booked on possession of live wildlife and game and fish violations.

CBS 5 reported that Castro-Alcaraz had told the undercover officers he had bought the tiger cub for $8,000 from another man a week ago.

He claimed the man was not taking good care of the animal and that he purchased it because he felt bad for the tiger.

Police said the cub had been turned over to U.S. Fish & Wildlife officials, who are now taking care of it.

Several federal and state laws govern the treatment of wild animals living in captivity in the U.S., including those kept in private homes.

Last month President Joe Biden signed into law the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which prohibits the private ownership of big cats and bans exhibitors such as zoos and circuses from allowing direct contact with cubs.

Stephen Wells, executive director of the Animal Legal Defense Fund, said the legislation provided "a clear framework for protecting big cats in the U.S. who have been vulnerable to the perils of private ownership due to a patchwork of state laws that have been inadequate in protecting animals and ensuring public safety.

"The bill received bipartisan support from both chambers of Congress, and we are pleased to see it become law."

Conservationists estimate that there are as many as 7,000 tigers living in the U.S. in either zoos or private properties, according to the BBC.

Newsweek has contacted the Phoenix Police Department for comment.