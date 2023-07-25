Man's Body Dismembered and Burned, Son and Mother Arrested

A man allegedly killed his father before dismembering his body, burning the remains before his mother reportedly helped dispose of them, according to Arizona police.

Officers in Casa Grande, around 45 miles southeast of Phoenix, apprehended Christopher Chase, 32, after he called 911 to turn himself in following the murder of his father, Thomas Chase, 57. The arrest comes after the Casa Grande Fire Department responded to calls regarding a blaze at 200 North Brown Avenue at about 1:43 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

When firefighters arrived, they found someone fleeing from the property, and the person did not respond when asked to stop and come back. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, originating from a 55-gallon metal barrel, and found human body parts inside, before calling police.

Mugshots of Christopher Chase, 32, and Melissa Lynne Chase, 56. The pair were apprehended by police officers in Casa Grande, Arizona, following the murder of Thomas Chase, 57. Getty

Christopher Chase called officers 30 minutes later and allegedly admitted he disposed of a body, burned it, and ran away when firefighters arrived. When officers arrived at the 200 block of North Morrison Avenue where Chase called from, they learned he allegedly held three people, a woman, 57, and two men aged 68 and 41, at gunpoint. Chase then demanded keys to their vehicle before he called 911 to turn himself in. None of the victims was injured.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that, in 2021, there were 562 recorded homicide deaths in Arizona, and the state had a death rate of 8.1 per every 100,000 people.

The Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shooting crimes across the country, says that 19 people have been fatally shot in Arizona since July 1 this year.

A Casa Grande Police Department (CGPD) spokesperson said in a Monday press release: "Investigators have determined Christopher and his father, Thomas, were involved in a physical altercation on July 22nd at Thomas' home in the 1700 block of North Terrace Circle.

"This altercation led to Christopher fatally shooting Thomas and then dismembering his body. Further investigation determined Christopher was aided by his 56-year-old mother, Melissa Lynne Chase, in the concealment and cleanup of evidence," the spokesperson added.

Christopher has since been booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center in Florence, Arizona. He has been charged with murder, abandonment/concealment of a dead body, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

Melissa was also booked into the same center and was charged with abandonment/ concealment of a dead body as well as tampering with evidence

Both cases will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review, according to the CGPD.

Newsweek has contacted the CGPD for comment via its Facebook page.