U.S.

Map Shows Danelo Cavalcante's Possible Location

By
U.S. Pennsylvania Police Manhunt

Law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania provided an update on the search for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante including the current area where officers are looking.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the search for Cavalcante was continuing after he first escaped the Chester County Prison on August 31. Cavalcante was in custody serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao.

"The search area is probably close to three miles across east to west and two to two and a half miles north to south," Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens said on Tuesday. "It's a large area of wooded, hilly terrain."

Danelo Cavalcante
Photographs of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante displayed during a police press conference on September 10, 2023, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement has now released the location where they are searching for the convict after several sightings. Mark Makela/Getty Images

According to the police the current search area, which is shown in the map below, is as follows:

  • PA 23 to the north
  • PA 100 to the east
  • Fairview and Nantmeal Roads to the south
  • Ironbridge and County Park Roads to the west
Danelo Cavalcante Map
A map created by Newsweek using Google Maps shows the possible location of where escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante might be as officials updated details of the current search area. Google Maps/Google Maps

Bivens also provided new information regarding recent confirmed sightings of Cavalcante near or inside the current search area. According to police, on Monday evening, a person believed they saw Cavalcante near the south side of Fairview Road and after police were called to search the area, they discovered prison shoes believed to be worn by the escaped inmate.

"Information was received from another resident in that immediate area that a pair of work boots had been stolen from a porch at her residence," Bivens said during the press conference.

Later on Monday night, a homeowner on Coventry Road said that Cavalcante broke into their garage. Cavalcante reportedly grabbed a rifle equipped with a scope and a flashlight from the garage before he was fired at by the homeowner. Some of Cavalcante's clothes were found on the driveway of the home where the incident occurred.

Bivens said on Tuesday that Cavalcante is considered to be "armed and extremely dangerous" since he is now in possession of a firearm.

"We consider him desperate, we consider him dangerous...I would suspect that he's desperate enough to use that weapon," Bivens said.

Prior to the press conference on Tuesday, the Owen J. Roberts School District, which is located near the current search area, closed all schools and district buildings due to concerns related to Cavalcante.

"The safety and security of our students and staff remains our top priority. We know that this situation is stressful and upsetting for our entire community. We thank you once again for your patience, support and understanding throughout the past several days," the school district said in a statement.

Newsweek was previously directed to the press conference after reaching out to the Pennsylvania State Police for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC