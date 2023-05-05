Mar-a-Lago Mole Could Put Trump's Recklessness on Full Display: Kirschner

The "reckless" nature of former President Donald Trump may soon be on full display due to a "mole" reportedly working for the ex-president, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said during an episode of his Justice Matters podcast on Friday that multiple "undercover recordings" of the former president may have been made inside Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in South Florida, speculating that the purported mole was wearing "a wire."

Kirschner's comments were in reference to a Thursday article by The New York Times that claimed an "insider witness" employed by Trump had agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Jack Smith's grand jury investigation of the ex-president's handling of classified documents and alleged attempts to deceive the Department of Justice and his own lawyers about the documents.

"If you're the target of a grand jury's criminal investigation, the last words you ever want to hear are 'prosecutors have obtained the confidential cooperation of a person who has worked for you," said Kirschner. "The first thing I thought of when I read this New York Times article is I bet the prosecutors had that confidential cooperating witness wear a wire."

Former President Donald Trump is pictured Monday while disembarking his plane "Trump Force One" in Aberdeen, Scotland. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Friday predicted that "covert recordings" of Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home had been recorded and would be used in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation of the former president's handling of classified documents. Jeff J Mitchell

"Can you imagine how recklessly he talks on the phone when he thinks it's just a private conversation?" he continued. "Or how recklessly he talks down at Mar-a-Lago when you know he thinks he's talking with someone who's on his side, but then becomes a confidential cooperating witness for the prosecutors?"

Kirschner went on to say that there was already a "concrete example of just how reckless Donald Trump is when he's talking on the phone," pointing out the former president's infamous January 2, 2021, call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During the call, Trump repeated false claims that massive fraud was to blame for his loss in the 2020 presidential election and urged Raffensperger to simply "find 11,780 votes," which would have overturned President Joe Biden's win in Georgia.

"Let me make a prediction," Kirschner said. "I suspect that when the case of United States of America versus Donald Trump goes to trial—and it will—we are going to hear multiple recorded conversations with Donald Trump."

"We're going to hear covert recordings admitted into evidence and it will be some pretty darn dramatic evidence for that jury to consider, I strongly suspect," he added. "And if that happens, that will be a very good thing."

In response to a request for comment, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung sent Newsweek a previously shared statement that denounces Kirschner as a "notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis" who "has been shunned by the legal community at large."

Trump denounced what he called "the Document's [sic] Hoax" in a Truth Social post on Friday. The former president said that he regretted returning any of the classified documents to the federal government, incorrectly claiming that he had "every right" to retain them after his presidency had ended.

In addition to issues related to the classified documents, Smith's investigation is focusing on Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his activities surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Smith is also reportedly looking into whether Trump committed wire fraud by fundraising off of the false election fraud claims.

Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in the 2024 election, is already facing 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in New York. Additional charges could be on the way in Georgia and at the federal level.

Additionally, closing arguments in a civil trial involving a defamation and battery claim from former columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accuses Trump of raping her in the 1990s, are expected to begin on Monday.