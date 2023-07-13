Margot Robbie 'Mid' Rating Sparks Furious Backlash

A debate about how beautiful Margot Robbie is has caused an online stir.

Millions have become embroiled in the discussion after some Twitter users agreed that Australian actress and Academy Award nominee Robbie is only "mid" attractive. "Mid" is a slang term, often used in a derogatory way, to suggest something or someone is average or below.

Robbie has been trending recently as she promotes the upcoming Barbie movie, co-starring Ryan Gosling. She's been seen wearing various colorful outfits walking the pink carpets at Barbie premiere events, often garnering wildly positive reactions from social media users.

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European premiere in London on July 12, 2023. She's been labelled "mid" on social media, causing a furious backlash. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

However, Twitter user @NicholasVerola became the subject of derision for his take in a tweet that has been viewed 53 million times.

Sharing a picture of Robbie supposedly without makeup, he shared his unpopular opinion. "This is [Margot Robbie] without makeup. Definitely mid," he said.

His take caught the attention of millions, with thousands of people commenting and quote tweeting him. The Twitter user stood his ground while other social media users responded to disagree, and many attacked him.

User @bizlet7 also caught people's attention for his controversial take.

"She is a hard 7. You used to find a Margot Robbie in every Blockbuster Video in 1995," they said.

Disagreeing completely, online influencer Kirawontmiss shared their bemusement with their 1.1 million followers.

"This new trend on twitter trying to convince us that Margot Robbie is mid is insane," they wrote.

this new trend on twitter trying to convince us that margot robbie is mid is insane https://t.co/Y3D98rhJge — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 13, 2023

The topic crossed over onto Reddit too, as @facepalm started a popular thread titled: "If Margot Robbie is mid then we've collectively lost the plot."

Once again, the original tweeter of this take was slammed for his controversial opinion about Robbie.

"His girlfriend is probably way hotter but we don't know her and she goes to another school," one Reddit user wrote, while another joked: "Guy probably gets hot over anime."

Multiple claims of sexism were made against people judging Robbie's looks, especially towards those who critiqued her appearance.

"If you don't think Margot Robbie is a beautiful woman then you need your eyes examined," @Rottenplanet said. "Anyone calling her 'mid' is just being an ignorant sexist tool."

After hours of engaging in arguments with other social media users, @NicholasVerola doubled down and compared Robbie with another celebrity.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere in London on July 12, 2023. The pair star as Ken and Barbie in the new movie, out in cinemas July 21. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"Since I've heard today that 'no woman looks good without makeup.' Here's a photo of Penelope Cruz in her 20s without makeup," he wrote, sharing an image of the Vanilla Sky actress. In another tweet, he rated Robbie as a "6" out of 10.

There is actually a supposed scientific scale to measure attractiveness: the golden ratio. Adapted from a mathematical equation where two quantities are in the golden ratio if their ratio is same as their sum, it's since been adapted and applied to art and beauty.

The golden ratio is found in proportionately satisfactory things like the Egyptian pyramids and the painting of the Mona Lisa, but it's also been applied to celebrity faces too.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva claimed Killing Eve star Jodie Comer to be the most beautiful celebrity with a golden ratio rating of 94.52 percent, followed by Zendaya and Bella Hadid

PinkMirror.com rates Robbie very high on the golden ratio scale, with a score of 88.9 percent.

Although male celebrities looks weren't being discussed online when Robbie was trending, the golden ratio has been used on men too. According to London Facial Plastic Surgery, the top three most aesthetically pleasing men are Regé-Jean Page, Chris Hemsworth and Michael B. Jordan, all with scores over 93 percent.