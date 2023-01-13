Marjorie Taylor Greene Addresses Feud With Lauren Boebert

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, revealed during a podcast this week that a reconciliation with Representative Lauren Boebert could soon be on the table.

The two forged a strong bond over the past two years that recently became strained. Greene opened up about where they stand during an episode of "From the Kitchen Table: The Duffys" posted on Wednesday.

Asked by one of the hosts about whether she had mended fences with Boebert, Greene said that the two "haven't really had a conversation." She also noted that she and the Colorado representative have similar voting records, except when it comes to a couple of issues, including last week's contentious race for speaker of the House.

"That's kind of our only differences. But it is something that we need to work out," Greene said. "It's just that she attacked me personally—in a Democrat, leftist political attack, that's what she used against me. I don't appreciate that. So, you know, it is something we need to work out."

Greene added that she was elected to serve the constituents in her district and to "fight for our country."

"It's not about personalities—who we like, who we don't like—it's about getting the job done," she said. "Because that's what people deserve. The American people deserve that, not drama. They get enough drama from up here."

Republicans gained a slim House majority following November's midterm elections, but the party had trouble agreeing on the next speaker. While Greene supported California's Kevin McCarthy, Boebert and other lawmakers did their best to keep him from getting the gavel.

McCarthy ultimately won out after 15 rounds of voting, but not before making certain concessions to the hardline GOP faction.

Last month, as Republicans readied for the vote, Boebert made a dig at Greene. Speaking with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, the Colorado congresswoman attempted to distance herself from some of Greene's more colorful ideas.

"I've aligned with Marjorie and been accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in," Boebert told Kirk. "I don't believe in [McCarthy as speaker], just as I don't believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers and all of this. No."

Since entering Congress in 2021, Greene has been ridiculed for her "Jewish space lasers" claim. It stems from a since-deleted 2018 social media post spouting an antisemitic conspiracy theory that implies the Rothschilds, an elite Jewish banking family, had benefited financially from California wildfires purportedly sparked by "lasers or blue beams of light" from space.

Greene then returned the jab via tweet, writing that Boebert barely eked out a win during her recent reelection bid. She also noted that Boebert had received donations from McCarthy.

"[Boebert] childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite," she tweeted, in part. Greene added that she's dedicated to the mission to "Save America," not "high school drama and media sound bites."

Newsweek reached out to Boebert's office for comment.