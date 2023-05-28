Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Deal

Marjorie Taylor Greene has spoken in favorable terms about a new tentative debt ceiling deal reached by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which is designed to stop the U.S. from defaulting on its debts in early June.

The House Republican claimed the agreement will "clawback $400 MILLION" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which supports foreign countries, along with cutting funding from the federal agency's "vaccine distribution and monitoring program."

Having the support of Greene, a right-wing Republican, is a coup for McCarthy, with some within the GOP already speaking out against the deal. The agreement will need Republican support to pass the House of Representatives, where the party currently has a majority.

Posting on Twitter Greene said: "Hearing Speaker McCarthy's soon to be finalized agreement on the debt limit will clawback $400 MILLION from the CDC 'Global Health Fund' that sends money overseas to countries like China."

Hearing @SpeakerMcCarthy’s soon to be finalized agreement on the debt limit will clawback $400 MILLION from the CDC “Global Health Fund” that sends money overseas to countries like China.



Here’s a few other countries that will no longer get access to these taxpayer dollars:… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 28, 2023

Greene then listed 45 primarily developing countries that "will no longer get access to these taxpayers dollars," including Pakistan, Haiti, and Uganda.

She added: "Also on the chopping block is nearly $1.5 BILLION from the CDC's 'Vaccine Distribution and Monitoring Program.'"

Details of the agreement are still being hammered out in Washington D.C., and neither President Biden nor Speaker McCarthy has confirmed the CDC cuts Greene says have been agreed.

If approved, the deal will raise the American debt ceiling by two years in exchange for cuts in federal spending, preventing a default.

Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on May 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Republican tweeted favorably about President Biden and Speaker McCarthy's tentative deal to increase the debt ceiling, which was agreed on Saturday. Kevin Dietsch/GETTY

On Saturday, Biden tweeted: "Earlier this evening, Speaker McCarthy and I reached a budget agreement in principle.

"It is an important step forward that reduces spending while protecting critical programs for working people and growing the economy for everyone. And, the agreement protects my and Congressional Democrats' key priorities and legislative accomplishments."

He added the deal is "good news for the American people," as it "prevents what could have been a catastrophic default," and said details would be confirmed over the next few days before it is put before Congress.

Earlier this evening, Speaker McCarthy and I reached a budget agreement in principle.



It is an important step forward that reduces spending while protecting critical programs for working people and growing the economy for everyone. And, the agreement protects my and… — President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2023

McCarthy also reported the breakthrough, telling reporters: "After weeks of negotiations we have come to an agreement in principle.

"We still have a lot of work to do but I believe this is an agreement in principle that is worthy of the American people."

However, a number of prominent Republicans have already hit out at the deal including Representative Lauren Boebert, a former ally of Greene turned political foe.

She tweeted: "Our base didn't volunteer, door knock and fight so hard to get us the majority for this kind of compromise deal with Joe Biden.

"Our voters deserve better than this. We work for them. You can count me as a NO on this deal. We can do better."

Greene has been a McCarthy ally since January when she backed his bid to become House speaker, which was opposed by some on the GOP right including Boebert.

Newsweek has contacted Representative Greene for comment by telephone and voicemail message.