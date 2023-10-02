Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend Calls Liberal Women Ugly: 'Zero Makeup'

Brian Glenn, a host at the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend, has said liberal women are usually the "ugliest" women.

Speaking before former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Iowa, Glenn said he thinks conservatives are "better-looking" because they're happy.

"I believe that conservative and Republican people are better-looking people," he told Christina Bobb, a Trump attorney. "They're happy. They're joyous. They exercise. They get outside. They enjoy the outdoors. They're proud of themselves. They embrace their inner beauty and outer beauty."

Glenn went on to say that liberal women "tend to be some of the ugliest women I've ever seen."

Marjorie Taylor Greene is seen with boyfriend Brian Glenn at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 15, 2023. Glenn has said liberal women are usually the "ugliest" women. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"I'm serious," he added. "I mean, zero makeup… well, they wanna be men. They take no pride in their dress, their attire, their makeup, their haircut.

"Half of them look like men. Hairy armpits, hairy legs. Come on. That is not embracing what it means to be a woman. They have demonized what it means to be a woman."

Addressing Bobb, he added: "They don't dress like you, they dress like they're homeless...In all fairness, seriously, it's because they're unhappy, that's what's making them so ugly."

Glenn has been contacted for further comment via email.

Greene, a Georgia Republican, confirmed she was in a relationship with Glenn in April.

She told Semafor in an interview that he had influenced her view towards the press.

"He's from the industry, so he is a great resource," she said. "He's explained a lot, like how things work and yeah, it's great. So maybe I'm falling in love with the press."

The admission came five months after the Daily Mail reported the pair were dating, and published photographs of them spending time together in Rome, Georgia, just a few weeks after the congresswoman's ex-husband Perry Greene filed for divorce in September 2022. The divorce was finalized in December 2022.

According to court documents, Glenn filed to divorce his ex-wife just two weeks after Perry Greene filed to end his 27-year marriage.

At the time, he told the Daily Mail that he was not romantically involved with Greene.

"My divorce has nothing to do with Marjorie Taylor Greene," he said.

Earlier this year, Greene defended Glenn after a video showing him dressed in drag went viral after it was posted on social media by the Patriot Takes account.

The congresswoman, who has been a vocal critic of drag performances, said Glenn had dressed as a woman "for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack."