News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Leaks Suspect Jake Teixeira

By
News Marjorie Taylor Greene Pentagon Leak Joe Biden

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is defending Jack Teixeira, suspect in the Pentagon documents leak, as a victim of "the Biden regime" for being "white, male, christian [sic], and antiwar."

Greene suggested that President Joe Biden's administration was "the real enemy" after the FBI swarmed on a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, arresting Teixeira, a 21-year-old National Guard member accused of leaking hundreds of sensitive Department of Defense documents onto a small Discord server last month.

"Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian [sic], and antiwar," Greene tweeted within hours of the arrest. "That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more."

"Ask yourself who is the real enemy?" she continued. "A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?"

Marjorie T. Greene Defends Leak Suspect JakeTeixeira
GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia speaks at a Capitol Hill news conference on September 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Greene is defending the suspect in the leak of classified Pentagon documents, while suggesting President Joe Biden is "the real enemy." Drew Angerer/Getty

In a later tweet, the Republican congresswoman suggested that a conspiracy was afoot, due to Teixeira being arrested while the identity of the person who leaked the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year was still unknown.

"They couldn't find the Supreme Court leaker who put Supreme Court Justices lives in danger, but magically, they can find 21-year-old low level National Guardsman 'responsible' for exposing the truth about Ukraine," tweeted Greene. "And the same people that want to take away your guns, are waging war, in a foreign country, without permission from congress."

The leaked documents include classified files concerning the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East, Asia and U.S. espionage secrets. The Pentagon called the leak a "deliberate, criminal act."

Teixeira was purportedly the leader of a Discord server called Thug Shaker Central, which had around 30 members, mostly teenagers who shared racist memes and spoke about their love of guns and video games, according to The New York Times.

Details about the suspect first emerged on Wednesday night, when The Washington Post published an article based on an anonymous source who alleged that "the elder leader" of the Discord group was responsible for the leak.

Read more

According to the Post, Teixeira allegedly started uploading "near-verbatim transcripts of classified intelligence documents" to the group last year, telling members that he brought the documents home from his job on a "military base."

After meeting with Irish President Michael Higgins in Dublin on Thursday, Biden told reporters that he was largely "not concerned" about the leak, while stressing that he was "concerned" that it occurred, but that the documents involved contained nothing "of great consequence."

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said that the Pentagon documents were "the worst leaks" in U.S. history and baselessly suggested that Biden "was the leaker."

Newsweek has reached out via email to the office of Greene and the White House for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC