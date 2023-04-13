Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Leaks Suspect Jake Teixeira

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is defending Jack Teixeira, suspect in the Pentagon documents leak, as a victim of "the Biden regime" for being "white, male, christian [sic], and antiwar."

Greene suggested that President Joe Biden's administration was "the real enemy" after the FBI swarmed on a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, arresting Teixeira, a 21-year-old National Guard member accused of leaking hundreds of sensitive Department of Defense documents onto a small Discord server last month.

"Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian [sic], and antiwar," Greene tweeted within hours of the arrest. "That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more."

"Ask yourself who is the real enemy?" she continued. "A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?"

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia speaks at a Capitol Hill news conference on September 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Greene is defending the suspect in the leak of classified Pentagon documents, while suggesting President Joe Biden is "the real enemy." Drew Angerer/Getty

In a later tweet, the Republican congresswoman suggested that a conspiracy was afoot, due to Teixeira being arrested while the identity of the person who leaked the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year was still unknown.

"They couldn't find the Supreme Court leaker who put Supreme Court Justices lives in danger, but magically, they can find 21-year-old low level National Guardsman 'responsible' for exposing the truth about Ukraine," tweeted Greene. "And the same people that want to take away your guns, are waging war, in a foreign country, without permission from congress."

The leaked documents include classified files concerning the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East, Asia and U.S. espionage secrets. The Pentagon called the leak a "deliberate, criminal act."

Teixeira was purportedly the leader of a Discord server called Thug Shaker Central, which had around 30 members, mostly teenagers who shared racist memes and spoke about their love of guns and video games, according to The New York Times.

Details about the suspect first emerged on Wednesday night, when The Washington Post published an article based on an anonymous source who alleged that "the elder leader" of the Discord group was responsible for the leak.

According to the Post, Teixeira allegedly started uploading "near-verbatim transcripts of classified intelligence documents" to the group last year, telling members that he brought the documents home from his job on a "military base."

After meeting with Irish President Michael Higgins in Dublin on Thursday, Biden told reporters that he was largely "not concerned" about the leak, while stressing that he was "concerned" that it occurred, but that the documents involved contained nothing "of great consequence."

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said that the Pentagon documents were "the worst leaks" in U.S. history and baselessly suggested that Biden "was the leaker."

