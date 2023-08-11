Marjorie Taylor Greene Fumes at Hunter Biden Special Counsel Appointment

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is fuming at the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden.

Attorney General Merrick Garland formally appointed Weiss, at his request, on Friday. Weiss had already been in charge of the federal probe of President Joe Biden's son since 2018, when he was appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve as the U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware.

The move to make Weiss a special counsel sparked outrage from a number of Republicans who argued that it was part of the federal government's alleged "Biden family coverup." Weiss charged Hunter Biden with failure to pay federal income taxes and illegally possessing a firearm in June.

Greene, who has been calling for the current president's impeachment since before he even took office, reacted to the news by demanding the impeachment of nearly "every person" in the Biden administration.

"Today's move by Merrick Garland to appoint David Weiss as Special Counsel to investigate (and in reality cover up) Hunter Biden's criminal career is the latest action in a continuous pattern of corrupt behavior by Joe Biden and his regime," Greene wrote in a statement shared to X, formerly Twitter.

"Joe Biden must be impeached," she added. "Merrick Garland must be impeached. David Weiss must be impeached. Jack Smith must be impeached. Virtually, every person in Biden's corrupt, tyrannical regime should be impeached, convicted, and removed from office."

Greene also accused Garland of breaking the law with the appointment, noting that Weiss is a U.S. attorney, while a federal statute requires that special counsels must come from "outside the U.S. government."

"Not only is David Weiss unqualified to conduct this 'investigation,' his appointment by Garland is illegal and violates federal statute," wrote Greene. "The qualifications clearly state: 'The Special Counsel shall be selected from outside the United States government.'"

"David Weiss is currently the U.S. Attorney for Delaware," she continued. "Joe Biden's Attorney General is breaking the law right in our face!"

While the statute that Greene quoted does exist, Garland specifically did not cite the statute when appointing Weiss—a maneuver that other attorneys general have also made to skirt the requirement.

Former Attorney General William Barr, appointed by Trump, used the same tactic when choosing then-U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel to investigate the origins of the FBI's probe of the former president and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Greene accused the Biden administration of operating a "two-tiered justice system," arguing that the fact that Trump is currently facing three felony criminal prosecutions is evidence that he is the victim of "a political persecution like we've never seen before in America."

The congresswoman claimed, without evidence, that Democrats had hatched a plan for ordinary Republicans to be "thrown behind bars" for merely opposing the Biden "regime."

"If you dare oppose the regime, your life will be ruined and you'll be thrown behind bars," she wrote. "They are throwing every political opponent they can in jail. Soon it could be you."