Marjorie Taylor Greene Sits on Golden Throne for New Rap Song in Her Honor

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has posed on a golden throne for a new rap song video written in her honor by a MAGA musician.

The Georgia representative teamed up with Florida rapper Forgiato Blow, whose real name is Kurt Jantz, for an upcoming single.

Greene told Newsweek she enjoyed filming the video for the song MTG and welcomed Jantz's support for her bill that aims to restrict the provision of gender-affirming care and make it a felony to perform such care on a minor.

A split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) and rapper Forgiato Blow. Greene appeared on a golden throne in the musician's recent music video. Getty

She added: "Most rap videos exploit women, glorify drugs and violence, but Forgiato Blow's new video is about calling out the left's grooming agenda and protecting our children from genital mutilation.

"It was a blast filming this video and I'm proud of Forgiato Blow's support of my Protect Children's Innocence Act."

Jantz promoted MTG, an abbreviation of Greene's full name, on his Twitter account on July 15.

The musician said: "Patriots, what's up it's Forgiato Blow, the Mayor of MAGAdom. My new album is out right now click this link I got a new song coming with the MAGA's MVP."

Moments later, the camera panned to reveal Greene sitting on the side of the car, where she added: "Check it out."

Patriots Go Check Out My New Song MTG On My New Album!!



Click Here To Download 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻🇺🇸https://t.co/o645q7mAmN pic.twitter.com/OKUgInhnSh — Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) July 15, 2023

Greene responded to Blow's tweet with her own post which read: "This was so much fun! Thank you @ForgiatoBlow47! Can't wait to see it come out!"

A photo of Greene in sunglasses sitting on a golden throne, complete with wings, lions, and red velvet cushions attracted plenty of attention online.

This was so much fun! 🔥



Thank you @ForgiatoBlow47!



Can’t wait to see it come out! https://t.co/u0anThRpVw pic.twitter.com/Z3nT41LTRv — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 15, 2023

Her post has since gone on to attract around 425,000 views and 2,280 likes since being shared on Saturday, July 15.

Blow and fellow pro-Trump rapper Jimmy Levy earlier this month earned a number one hip-hop track on the Billboard charts for their song "Boycott Target."

The song was made in response to the retailer's Pride Month merchandise and transgender-friendly clothing.

Blow tweeted at the time: "It's Official #BoycottTarget Billboards #1 Let's Keep Fighting Against The Indoctrination Of Our Children The Boycott Target Remix Is Out Now Let's Get It On The iTunes Charts."

The song was released on May 25 and managed to gain wider attention after Greene endorsed "Boycott Target" on Twitter.

She said the day after the song's release: "American conservatives are once again showing who has the real buying power. It's not the woke mob, they only bully and riot."

Transgender issues have become one of the battlegrounds in America's ongoing culture wars.

A June Economist/YouGov poll found a majority of Americans see discrimination against people who are transgender as a problem.

It found that 46 percent said it took place "a lot," while 28 percent said it happened "a little" in the U.S.

The same poll found 69 percent of Democrats said there was a lot of discrimination, compared to 42 percent of independents and just 23 percent of Republicans.

Only 4 percent of Democrats, 14 percent of independents and 23 percent of Republicans said there was no discrimination toward the transgender community.

The poll was carried out between May 30 and 31, 2023, and 1,500 American adults took part.