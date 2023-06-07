'Boycott Target' Song Reaches Number One on Billboard Rap Charts

A hip-hop track aimed at retail giant Target has hit number one on the Billboard charts in the genre, as the campaign to boycott the company continues.

Pro-Trump rappers Jimmy Levy and Forgiato Blow created the song "Boycott Target" in response to the retailer's Pride Month merchandise and transgender-friendly clothing in its collection.

Despite Levy's claims his hit faced the most "censorship on a song I've ever seen," it just hit the top spot on Billboard's rap digital song sales chart.

Jimmy Levy at the Piano Tiles 2 app launch held at Couture on November 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. His song "Boycott Target" just hit number one on the Billboard digital sale chart. Albert L Ortega/Getty Images North America

"It's Official #BoycottTarget Billboards #1 Let's Keep Fighting Against The Indoctrination Of Our Children The Boycott Target Remix Is Out Now Let's Get It On The iTune Charts," Blow tweeted in response.

And Levy took to his Twitter to celebrate: "We got a #1 Rap Billboard! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen by getting the song on iTunes! Glory to God for giving us a voice!"

We got a #1 Rap Billboard! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen by getting the song on iTunes! Glory to God for giving us a voice! pic.twitter.com/Ni57wt9eWF — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevyMusic) June 6, 2023

The rappers released their song on May 25 and gained wider attention after Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed "Boycott Target" on Twitter.

"American Conservatives are once again showing who has the real buying power. It's not the woke mob, they only bully and riot," she wrote a day after the song's release.

Target has faced a backlash over its Pride Month marketing and LGBTQ+ merchandise, with reports of customers confronting workers and tipping over displays. Some stores even evacuated staff after receiving bomb threats.

The retailer then announced it was removing some of the products and relocating displays, saying it was for the safety of employees, but was adamant it remained committed to LGBTQ+ rights.

Before hitting the top of the digital rap charts, Levy had claimed their track had been censored online.

"This is the MOST censorship on a song that I've ever witnessed in my life," Levy wrote three days after the song's release.

He claimed the song was being hidden from the search on Apple's iTunes store, and Instagram demanded he remove the link from his account bio "so that people can't get a copy of the track."

"They are scared of the awakening," Levy added.

Newsweek asked Target for comment by email.

The Target controversy comes as other brands have faced boycott campaigns by conservatives over their partnerships with LGBTQ+ people. Beer brand Bud Light is still under fire for sending a commemorative can of beer to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and some people have even called for a boycott of conservative news network Fox News for its acknowledgment of Pride Month.

As the campaigns continue across the country, the Human Rights Campaign has called for a "state of emergency" for LGBTQ+ people.

It cited legislation introduced in 41 of the 50 states as the "worst year on record."

More than 525 bills focusing on the LGBTQ+ community were introduced in different states and 220 of those bills specifically targeted transgender people. Many of the bills focused on access to gender-affirming health care for transgender people, especially minors.

Of the 525 bills, 76 had been signed into law so far which is more than any year on record and more than double over last year.

But there was a glimmer of hope for the community when a Tennessee judge appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled a drag show ban in the state was unconstitutional.

Thomas Parker said the Adult Entertainment Act encouraged "discriminatory enforcement."

The law targeted drag shows by redefining them as "adult entertainment" and prevented them from being watched by minors. GOP lawmakers in other states have also tried or are trying to pass similar legislation.