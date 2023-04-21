Marjorie Taylor Greene Tears Into Own Colleagues After Being 'Silenced'

Republican Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has attacked members of her own party after she was barred from speaking at a House Homeland Security Committee meeting Wednesday.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Battleground podcast, Greene accused the GOP of failing to "stand up" to the Democrat Party after she was rebuked by Homeland Security Committee Chairman, Tennessee rep. Mark Green, following comments she made during a panel hearing.

Democrats twice sought to strike remarks made by Greene from the records after she mentioned allegations of California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell having a "sexual relationship with a Chinese spy" and later accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of being a "liar" after he suggested the U.S. is working to control the flow of fentanyl in the country.

The Democrats on the panel first moved to strike Greene's comments about Swalwell, claiming they were violating House rules on attacks based on personality. Chairman Green denied the motion, which was later rejected in a party-line 11 to 9 vote after ranking member rep. Bennie Thompson appealed.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters as she leaves a closed-door GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 10, 2023. Greene has attacked GOP colleagues after she was barred from speaking at a House Homeland Security Committee meeting. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Moments later, Thompson called to strike Greene's comments after she accused Mayorkas of being a "liar" and allowing fentanyl deaths to occur in the U.S..

"You're a liar. You are letting this go on. And the numbers prove it," Greene said.

In the second instance, Green said the Georgia Republican's comments violated House rules on impugning someone's character and struck them from the record, meaning the Georgia lawmaker was no longer recognized.

"Our own chairman struck down my words. He didn't have to do that, he could have called for a vote just like he did with Eric Swalwell," Greene said on her podcast.

"He could have brought it for a vote and Republicans could have the courage, held the line and voted down what the Democrats were trying to do. That would have been fighting back. But we didn't fight back yesterday.

"Not only did they strike down my words, they took away the rest of my time, interviewing, questioning and talking to Mayorkas. They also silenced me. This is why we're losing our country. We can't allow this to go on. And I'm really fed up with it, sick and tired of it."

The Georgia congresswoman also questioned why no one sought to strike down comments made by chairman Green when he echoed a similar sentiment during his own questioning of Mayorkas' record in tackling drug cartels.

"Not only have you lied under oath. You just admitted your own incompetence," Green said on Wednesday.

Democrats on the panel questioned why Greene was reprimanded for her comments on Mayorkas when the remarks about Swalwell were also an attack on his character.

Swalwell has been under Republican scrutiny since a 2020 Axios report said he had been targeted by a suspected Chinese spy, named Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, who helped fund the congressman's 2014 reelection campaign. The FBI previously said they do not believe Swalwell gave Fang access to classified information, and Swalwell has denied having an affair with Fang.

Greene previously expressed her frustrations at the GOP while tweeting a video of the exchange between herself, Green and Mayorkas on Wednesday.

"Republicans will never defeat the Democrats, we'll never impeach Mayorkas, we'll never impeach Biden, and we'll never implement our conservative agenda if we can't even call a liar a liar," she wrote. "Republicans should not let Democrats strike down our words and do their bidding for them."

Rep. Mark Green's office has been contacted for comment via email.