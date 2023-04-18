Marjorie Taylor Greene Dubs Biden 'Best Partner' of Mexican Drug Cartels

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden was the best partner Mexican drug cartels ever had as she complained about people and drug trafficking into the U.S.

Greene launched a new podcast, MTG Battleground, on Monday, and used it as an opportunity to attack President Biden.

She insisted Joe Biden "could care less" on the issues of people trafficking, drug trafficking and illegal immigration into the country.

Greene has been a long-time critic of Biden and his border policies and has vowed to have him impeached for a variety of issues. The issue of impeachment had its own segment during her new podcast.

During the podcast she said: "We have no border, we are being invaded daily by thousands and thousands of people, we don't even know who they are, from over 170 countries from around the world.

"These are terrorists, these are criminals, they are people who pour out of jails and mental hospitals in foreign countries.

"They are people coming here to compete with Americans for jobs, they are people bringing in diseases, all kinds of diseases."

Greene went on to complain about the calls for Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while also complaining that many illegal immigrants are not vaccinated.

She went on to condemn Biden for these issues and said that Mexican cartels were happy with his policies as they allow them to profit.

Greene said: "Joe Biden is the best, the absolute best business partner the Mexican criminal cartels have ever had.

"Because under Joe Biden the criminal cartels in Mexican have human trafficking and drug trafficking in to the tens of billions of dollars, it is an industry of success, criminal success that we have never seen in the history of the world.

"There are over 300 Americans dying every single day under Joe Biden's watch and he could care less.

"As a matter of fact we don't even know if he knows due to his mental health incompetency altogether."

Newsweek has contacted the White House via email for comment.

Greene has repeatedly called for more aggressive action to stop Mexican Cartels conducting crimes in the U.S.

Last month, following the kidnapping of four Americans who had crossed into Matamoros, Mexico, Greene called for a strike on the cartels.

She tweeted: "Our military should be stationed at our southern border. We should strategically strike and take out the Mexican Cartels, not the Mexican government or their people, but the Mexican Cartels which control them all.

"They are international terrorists and criminals murdering Americans everyday with drugs and crime! They are making BILLIONS on drug and human trafficking and are terrorizing anyone who stands in their way.

"Our military is competent and should take them out swiftly. Make an example out of these monsters. The only difference between the Cartels and ISIS is that the Cartels are on our southern border."