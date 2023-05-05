Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Hunter Biden's 'Filthy' Porn Habit

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out against Hunter Biden in a recent interview, calling the president's son a "filthy human being" for allegedly having multiple accounts on the pornography website PornHub.

Talking on Benny Johnson's The Benny's Show on Thursday, the Republican congresswoman said: "Hunter Biden is such a filthy human being that he had multiple accounts on PornHub—that disgusting pornography website."

Johnson, a former columnist who's now the chief creative officer at Turning Point USA, shared on his own Twitter account that Greene revealed that "Hunter Biden still has an active PornHub account where users can view his sex tapes." In the interview, Greene said she had this claim "verified," though she doesn't specify who verified it and did not provide any evidence.

L: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attends Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol, on February 7, 2023. R: Hunter Biden at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, on February 4, 2023. Greene called Hunter Biden a "filthy human being" for allegedly having videos on PornHub. Win McNamee/Getty Images; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

"[Hunter Biden] still, as of last week—I had it verified—had one of his accounts open on PornHub where everyone that is friends with him on PornHub can go and view his sex tapes," Greene told Johnson. "That's how repulsive, that is how vile Hunter Biden is. And he has no shame, no shame whatsoever."

Newsweek reached out to Greene's spokesperson and Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell via email for comment.

Greene added in the interview that House Republicans are "just getting started into these Biden crimes." Greene recently announced on Twitter that the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed FBI Director Christopher Wray for a document allegedly containing proof of Joe Biden accepting money from a foreign agent in exchange for influence in policy decisions.

Hunter Biden is a filthy, disgusting person. https://t.co/N97xAxTExI — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 4, 2023

While Greene has suggested President Biden will be impeached as a result of the committee's investigation, to date, no articles of impeachment on Biden have been presented to the House of Representatives.

Speaking to Johnson on Thursday, Greene said she feels "very vindicated" after filing articles of impeachment against the president since his inauguration in January 2021.

It's far from the first time that Greene attacks Hunter Biden, as well as his father, in recent years. Last month, a lawyer for the president's son called for a congressional ethics investigation into Greene's behavior, saying that the congresswoman has repeatedly directed "unmoored verbal abuses" at Hunter Biden.

In a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics—an independent, nonpartisan body—sent on April 24, Abbe Lowell wrote: "Representative Greene's unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden."

He added: "None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric."

Greene has previously accused Hunter Biden of being linked to "an Eastern prostitution or human trafficking ring."

In 2021, the congresswoman was removed from all House committee assignments because of her incendiary comments appearing to support violence against Democratic officials and spreading conspiracy theories online.