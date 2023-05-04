Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Finally Has 'Evidence' to Impeach Joe Biden

After introducing several unsuccessful articles of impeachment against Joe Biden since his inauguration in January 2021, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene said she now has "evidence" to prove the president's alleged crimes.

The congresswoman published a "breaking news" video on her Twitter account on Wednesday. In it, Greene said that the GOP House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will investigate Biden's potential pay-for-play with foreign nationals to influence policy decisions as vice president.

To date, no articles of impeachment on Biden have been presented to the House of Representatives. Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, tweeted: "For going on 5 years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded politically-motivated attacks against @POTUS without offering evidence for their claims. Or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests. They prefer trafficking in innuendo."

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol after the final series of votes for the week on February 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a Twitter video, the congresswoman said she now has "evidence" to prove the president's alleged crimes. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In the clip, Greene added that a whistleblower came forward to the committee. They revealed "very credible" information that would allegedly tie the president to "foreign nationals in an alleged pay-for-play scheme to influence policy decisions."

Greene said the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Christopher Wray, the FBI director, for a document, FD-1023. This would allegedly contain "proof and information that Joe Biden, as Vice President of the United States, actually interacted with a foreign national and made a deal with a foreign national in exchange for money."

Greene then shared images of a letter sent on the same day by Senator Chuck E. Grassley and Rep. James Comer to Wray on the subject. The letter states that the form from the FBI director is needed to prove the House Committee's allegations.

But, talking on Steve Bannon's podcast War Room: Battleground on the same day, Greene appeared confident that the committee will unearth evidence of their accusations against the president.

"Now on the Oversight Committee, because we have real subpoena powers, we have the power to investigate and we have the power to do what we're doing now," she said. "We're calling for Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, to come before the Oversight Committee and bring with him a form, FD-1023—it's unclassified right now, but I bet very soon it will be classified—and that form shows the proof that Joe Biden took a money payment from a foreign national in exchange for policy decisions while he was vice president of the United States.

"This means that Joe Biden will be impeached," Greene added.

During the interview, the MAGA congresswoman said that the specific document subpoenaed by the committee "is specifically linked to Joe Biden, nobody else." Sharing a clip from the interview, she tweeted: "Joe Biden has no one to hide behind anymore and he must be held responsible for his crimes."

In another tweet, Greene wrote: "Joe Biden should have been prosecuted for his crimes before he was even allowed to run for President. So many in the government knew. The FBI had evidence. The SARs reports were sitting in the Treasury Department. Why did the FBI and DOJ never act?"

In her video announcing the Oversight Committee's initiative, Greene said that the form will prove that her articles of impeachment on Biden, which she issued on the day of his inauguration, "were right."

Newsweek has contacted Greene's spokesperson and the White House for comment by email.